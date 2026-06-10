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BIKE CRACKDOWN Wakefield Sees Record Month for Off-Road Bike Seizures in May

Wakefield Sees Record Month for Off-Road Bike Seizures in May

Wakefield’s Off-Road Motorcycle Team has smashed records with the highest number of vehicle seizures in a month during May 2026. Police intensified operations across the district, targeting anti-social behaviour, illegal off-road bike and quad use, aiming to restore peace for local communities.

Historic Seizure Figures

The specialist unit seized 29 vehicles—the highest monthly total to date—issued 34 tickets, handed out 26 warnings, and reported nine individuals to court. This marks a strong stand against repeated offenders causing nuisance on Wakefield’s streets and countryside.

Key Offenders Taken Down

  • In Airedale, officers acted on intelligence to seize a bike from a persistent troublemaker, easing neighbour disturbances.
  • Wakefield patrols intercepted a quad bike reported multiple times for anti-social use, promptly confiscating it.
  • Crigglestone saw a Sur-Ron bike seized following suspicions of drug-related activity, disrupting potential criminal behaviour.
  • In Pontefract, ongoing complaints led to the seizure of both a quad and a motorcycle from a key address linked to nuisance reports.

Community Impact And Crime Drop

Calls about nuisance motorbikes have dropped nearly 10% compared to last year, and more than 40% since May 2024, showing the effectiveness of police action. Residents are urged to keep reporting concerns to help maintain momentum against offenders.

Police Commitment

PC Craig Steel, Off-Road Motorcycle Team, said: “Officers targeted sites across the district flagged by the community, disrupting those responsible for repeated anti-social behaviour.” Chief Inspector Emma Hooks added: “Our team focuses on high-demand locations and repeat offenders to protect communities and reduce anti-social vehicle use.”

Residents can report off-road bike concerns by contacting the police or anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111. In emergencies, always call 999.

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