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SWIFT EFFORTS Police Appeal After Burglary and Theft in New Ash Green

Police Appeal After Burglary and Theft in New Ash Green

  Kent Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a residential garage in New Ash Green early on Friday 29 May. The break-in occurred near Church Road at around 5:30am, when a motorbike, an orange bicycle, and two distinctive crash helmets were stolen.

Swift Recovery Effort

Officers responded quickly to the reported burglary, locating the stolen motorbike within 15 minutes on Gildenhall Road in Swanley. However, the orange bicycle and the two crash helmets remain missing as investigations continue.  

Distinctive Helmets Stolen

Police have released images of the two unique crash helmets taken during the burglary, appealing to the public to help identify them or provide any information about their whereabouts.

Public Help Sought

Anyone with information that could assist Kent Police’s enquiries is urged to call 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/85073/26. Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or via their website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org.

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Topics :CrimePolice

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