Murder Probe After Man Dies in Southall Stabbing Incident

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man in his 20s died following a stabbing in Southall, london/">London, in the early hours of Wednesday, 10 June. Officers were called by the London Ambulance Service at 12.41am to North Road, where two men were found injured. Despite emergency treatment, one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seven Arrested At Scene

Seven men aged between their early 20s and late 30s were arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene. Six remain in police custody, while one, a man in his 30s, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Specialist Crime Command Investigates

The Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command is leading the inquiry. Detectives continue to trace the victim’s next of kin amid ongoing inquiries.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Denby said: “We believe the two men suffered wounds during an altercation outside a property on North Road. I urge anyone in the area at the time or with CCTV footage to come forward.”

Community Cooperation Required

A large police cordon remains in place on North Road and surrounding streets. Residents have been thanked for their patience as investigations continue. Anyone with information or footage should contact police on 101, quoting CAD 215/10JUN26, or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.