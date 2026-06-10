Four men were sentenced at Exeter Crown Court for the violent murder of 24-year-old Denva Smith, who died from a stab wound in Exmouth on 31 May 2025. Police responded shortly after midnight following reports Denva had been stabbed and collapsed in a garden on Ashfield Close. Despite first aid efforts by officers and paramedics, Denva was pronounced dead within the hour.

Sentences Handed Down

Tom Ward, 25, and Ben Mason, 24, received life sentences for murder, with minimum terms of 23 years and 23-and-a-half years respectively. Mason also received a concurrent sentence for a previous assault. Dylan Chadwick, 24, Zac Davies, 24, and Ben Helliker, 27, were convicted of manslaughter. Chadwick and Davies were jailed for 12 years each, with Davies receiving an extra year for refusing phone access. Helliker’s sentencing is scheduled for 25 July.

Fateful Night Chase

The attack unfolded around 12:35am when Denva and an acquaintance were approached by a group of five men on Dinham Way. Denva fled the scene, jumping a crash barrier and running downhill towards garages near Hawthorn Grove, pursued by the group. He was stabbed by Ward at the foot of the slope. Blood evidence and stolen items linked the suspects to the scene.

Investigation And Evidence

Police uncovered CCTV footage, witness statements, and text messages indicating guilt. The defendants were connected to previous disputes with Denva, involving conflicts over drug supply. Several suspects came from outside the area but met locally before the attack. Denva’s blood was found on the suspects’ clothing, reinforcing prosecution evidence.

Judges’ Remarks And Police Statements