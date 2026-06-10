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BELFAST UNREST Riot Police Tackle Violence as Lorries Burn in Belfast Protests

Riot Police Tackle Violence as Lorries Burn in Belfast Protests

Masked youths sparked a second night of chaos in Belfast on 10 June 2026, as riot police deployed to stop around 200 protesters marching towards a migrant hotel. The unrest followed a knife attack in the city, which left Stephen Ogilvie seriously injured and prompted calls for calm from his family. Despite this, violent clashes erupted involving multiple groups, leading to vehicles being set ablaze.

Lorries Set On Fire

Protesters set two lorries on fire, including an oil tanker, early in the evening near the Antrim Road and Sandyknowes roundabout. Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service crews responded swiftly to control the blaze while riot police kept crowds at bay to prevent further escalation.

Heavy Police Deployment

Hundreds of officers, including those equipped with a water cannon, were deployed in Newtownabbey and surrounding areas to manage large, tense crowds. The police focused on preventing rival groups from clashing and maintaining order amid the volatile situation.

Masked Protesters Clash

Approximately 150 masked youths gathered near Mallusk, prompting security to intervene. The demonstration was marked by aggressive confrontations with the police as tensions concerning the migrant hotel location boiled over into widespread disorder.

Security Operation Continues

Authorities remain on high alert as protests intensify over consecutive nights. The large security presence aims to deter further violence and protect the community, but masked groups continue to gather, raising concerns about ongoing instability in the area. More updates to follow…

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