Ramesses Yebiemen, 29, from Haringey, London, was jailed for 2 years and 4 months after police discovered cocaine and heroin concealed inside car speakers during a stop in Tunbridge Wells on 16 February 2026. The Neighbourhood Task Force officers intercepted Yebiemen following suspicious driving in Oak Road, leading to his arrest on Rymers Close.

Hidden Drugs Seized

During the search, Yebiemen voluntarily handed over 57 wraps of Class A drugs hidden in his underwear. Further inspection of his vehicle revealed removable speakers containing three containers packed with cocaine, heroin, cash, and drug scales.

Multiple Charges Brought

Yebiemen was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of criminal property linked to the recovered cash, and driving without insurance. His case was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on 9 June 2026.

Police Warn Other Dealers