Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

DRUGS BUST Tunbridge Wells Man Sentenced Over Drugs Hidden in Car Speakers

Ramesses Yebiemen, 29, from Haringey, London, was jailed for 2 years and 4 months after police discovered cocaine and heroin concealed inside car speakers during a stop in Tunbridge Wells on 16 February 2026. The Neighbourhood Task Force officers intercepted Yebiemen following suspicious driving in Oak Road, leading to his arrest on Rymers Close.

Hidden Drugs Seized

During the search, Yebiemen voluntarily handed over 57 wraps of Class A drugs hidden in his underwear. Further inspection of his vehicle revealed removable speakers containing three containers packed with cocaine, heroin, cash, and drug scales.

Multiple Charges Brought

Yebiemen was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of criminal property linked to the recovered cash, and driving without insurance. His case was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on 9 June 2026.

Police Warn Other Dealers

Sergeant Ed Kavanagh stated: “Officers from our Neighbourhood Task Force are always quick to spot suspicious behaviour and will take prompt action to tackle those who come to their attention. He was stopped and despite his efforts to hide his stash, multiple deals of heroin and cocaine were recovered. He is now starting a prison sentence and I would warn any other dealers who are considering travelling to Kent to think again. You are likely to share the same fate as this criminal.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Norfolk duo fined for illegal waste dumping in Clenchwarton village

WASTE CRIME Norfolk duo fined for illegal waste dumping in Clenchwarton village

UK News
Man Jailed for Life Over Stoke Newington Partner Murder and Arson

MURDER SENTANCE Man Jailed for Life Over Stoke Newington Partner Murder and Arson

UK News
Belfast Attack: 30-Year-Old Charged After Knife Incident Sparks Fires

BELFAST UNREST Belfast Attack: 30-Year-Old Charged After Knife Incident Sparks Fires

UK News
Machete Drugs Cash Seized in Gravesend Police Stop

POLICE SEIZURE Machete Drugs Cash Seized in Gravesend Police Stop

UK News
Kent Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Adrian Davies

BRING HIM HOME Kent Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Adrian Davies

UK News
Bus Torched in Belfast Amid Protests After Sudanese Migrant Charged

PROTEST FIRE Bus Torched in Belfast Amid Protests After Sudanese Migrant Charged

UK News
Two Men Jailed for Throwing Grenade and Cone at Police in Southampton Protest

POLICE ATTACK Two Men Jailed for Throwing Grenade and Cone at Police in Southampton Protest

UK News

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Belfast Beheading Attack

UK News
Sidcup Assault Victim Stuart Tickner Dies After Station Road Attack

TRIBUTES POUR IN Sidcup Assault Victim Stuart Tickner Dies After Station Road Attack

UK News
Bradford Police Sergeant Admits Off-Duty Assault in Kirklees Court

OFFICER ASSAULT Bradford Police Sergeant Admits Off-Duty Assault in Kirklees Court

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Cannock Drug Dealers Jailed for Heroin and Crack Cocaine Supply

CRACKDOWN Cannock Drug Dealers Jailed for Heroin and Crack Cocaine Supply

UK News
Cannock Drug Dealers Jailed for Heroin and Crack Cocaine Supply

Cannock Drug Dealers Jailed for Heroin and Crack Cocaine Supply

UK News
Police Manhunt for Predator on the Run After Abuse Conviction in Sheffield

MANHUNT Police Manhunt for Predator on the Run After Abuse Conviction in Sheffield

UK News
Police Manhunt for Predator on the Run After Abuse Conviction in Sheffield

Police Manhunt for Predator on the Run After Abuse Conviction in Sheffield

UK News
Wolverhampton Drugs Gang Leader Ricardo Samuels Jailed for Two Years

POLICE BUST Wolverhampton Drugs Gang Leader Ricardo Samuels Jailed for Two Years

UK News
Wolverhampton Drugs Gang Leader Ricardo Samuels Jailed for Two Years

Wolverhampton Drugs Gang Leader Ricardo Samuels Jailed for Two Years

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Two Men Charged Over Barking Stabbing Incident

KNIFE CHARGES Two Men Charged Over Barking Stabbing Incident

UK News
Two Men Charged Over Barking Stabbing Incident

Two Men Charged Over Barking Stabbing Incident

UK News
Lymm Man Jailed Over Pepper Spray Attack in Parking Dispute

GASSED OVER PARKING DISPUTE Lymm Man Jailed Over Pepper Spray Attack in Parking Dispute

UK News
Lymm Man Jailed Over Pepper Spray Attack in Parking Dispute

Lymm Man Jailed Over Pepper Spray Attack in Parking Dispute

UK News
Bishopstoke Man Jailed Eight Years for Section 18 GBH

VIOLENT OFFENDER Bishopstoke Man Jailed Eight Years for Section 18 GBH

Court News, UK News
Bishopstoke Man Jailed Eight Years for Section 18 GBH

Bishopstoke Man Jailed Eight Years for Section 18 GBH

Court News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Luke Wells Jailed for Dangerous Driving and Hit-and-Run in Sheerness

HIT AND RUN Luke Wells Jailed for Dangerous Driving and Hit-and-Run in Sheerness

UK News
Luke Wells Jailed for Dangerous Driving and Hit-and-Run in Sheerness

Luke Wells Jailed for Dangerous Driving and Hit-and-Run in Sheerness

UK News
Why Casino Tourism Is Becoming More Popular Among Modern Travellers

Why Casino Tourism Is Becoming More Popular Among Modern Travellers

UK News
Why Casino Tourism Is Becoming More Popular Among Modern Travellers

Why Casino Tourism Is Becoming More Popular Among Modern Travellers

UK News
Couple Jailed for Modern Slavery Exploiting Worker in Cambridgeshire McDonald’s

SLAVERY SENTANCE Couple Jailed for Modern Slavery Exploiting Worker in Cambridgeshire McDonald’s

UK News
Couple Jailed for Modern Slavery Exploiting Worker in Cambridgeshire McDonald’s

Couple Jailed for Modern Slavery Exploiting Worker in Cambridgeshire McDonald’s

UK News
Watch Live