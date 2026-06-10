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JAILED FOR MAKING A STAND Five Men Jailed Over Southampton Violent Disorder After Henry Nowak Murder

Five Men Jailed Over Southampton Violent Disorder After Henry Nowak Murder

Five men have been sentenced at Southampton Crown Court following violent disorder on 2 June in the Portswood area of Southampton. The unrest erupted after a peaceful protest outside Southampton Central Police Station, responding to the murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak, who was fatally stabbed by Vickrum Digwa.  

Violence Breaks Out After Protest

The demonstration turned violent after police bodycam footage was released showing Nowak handcuffed as he lay dying. During the disorder, eleven police officers and a police dog were injured as rioters threw wheelie bins, chairs, and other missiles.  

Sentences Handed Down

Daniel Frost, 44, of Southampton, was jailed for two years and four months for violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon. Reece Robinson, 21, from Havant, received two years after admitting to violent disorder. Taylor Grundy, 22, from Gosport, was sentenced to two and a half years. Andrew Summerhayes, 38, of Romsey, and Dillon Crawford, 29, of Southampton, were both jailed for three years. Other related sentences include Leon O’Leary with three years and one month, and Connor Bishop with two years and eight months.  

Judge Condemns Hate-fuelled Disorder

Presiding Judge William Mousley KC described the disorder as “serious public disorder” and “a hate crime,” driven by hostility towards the police and, in some cases, racist views. He highlighted the use of an adapted dog lead as an offensive weapon and condemned the rioters’ actions, throwing furniture into the roads.

Impact On Community And Police

Judge Mousley noted the violent disorder caused “profound distress and danger” to the local community. He criticised those involved for bringing shame to their families and emphasised the seriousness of attacking law enforcement officers during the unrest.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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