A Pakistan Army MI-17 helicopter crashed shortly after take-off near Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, on Wednesday, killing everyone on board. The military confirmed the fatal incident was caused by a technical fault. Emergency services rushed to the scene amid witnesses reporting black smoke and the aircraft struggling shortly after lift-off.

Tragic Military Loss

Ambulances transported the victims to a nearby hospital, where all were declared dead. The military has not disclosed the number of personnel onboard, but confirmed a full investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash is underway.

Witnesses Describe Crash

Local witnesses near the helipad where the helicopter lifted off reported seeing the aircraft falter before it plunged to the ground. Emergency crews acted swiftly, coordinating rescue and recovery efforts at the crash site.

Leaders Express Condolences

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered their “deep sorrow” and heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir called the loss a devastating blow to the armed forces, extending sympathy to loved ones of those killed.

Ongoing Military Aviation Risks

This tragedy marks the latest deadly military aviation accident in Pakistan, a country where crashes have been repeatedly attributed to technical failures and difficult flying conditions. In September 2025, a similar army helicopter accident claimed five lives during a routine mission in northern Pakistan.