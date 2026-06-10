The England versus Costa Rica football match at Orlando Stadium has been delayed by 30 minutes, causing disruption to kick-off times. Organisers cited adverse weather conditions affecting the venue on the day of the game.

Weather Hits Kick-off

Rain and bad weather have forced the delay, impacting preparations on the pitch and the start time for fans in attendance.

Stadium Conditions Scrutinised

Orlando Stadium officials confirmed the need to wait on improved conditions before proceeding, ensuring player safety and match quality.

Fan Reactions

Supporters of both England and Costa Rica have expressed frustration over the hold-up while continuing to prepare for the long-anticipated fixture.