A young girl clung to a window ledge above a shop in Ilford, east London, for at least nine minutes before being dramatically rescued by a passerby and police on Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place above a pawnbroker on Ilford High Road, prompting a swift response from the Metropolitan Police and alarm from onlookers.

Peril Above Pawnbroker

Bystanders spotted the child hanging from a window on the flat above the shop and quickly called for help. Footage circulating on social media shows tense moments as a woman emerges from a lower window, reaching out to the girl while a police officer watches from below, unable to immediately assist.

Daring Passerby Saves Child

A topless man then joined the police officer, positioning himself under the girl just as her grip started to slip. A passerby arrived with a step ladder as the crowd held its breath. The man caught the child safely, with the officer steadied below. Cheers erupted from onlookers once the girl was secured.

Scenes Of Relief And Concern

After the rescue, the man embraced the girl before handing her to the waiting woman through the window. The police officer thanked the rescuer on video, while shoppers questioned how the child ended up hanging from the ledge and where her guardians were at the time. The identities of the rescuers remain unknown.

Police Confirm No Injuries

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they were called at 3.23pm on Tuesday to reports of a child climbing onto a window ledge on Ilford High Road. Officers and a member of the public brought the girl to safety by 3.32pm. Thankfully, she did not sustain any injuries.