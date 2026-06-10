Air Ambulance Lands During Police Incident in Folkestone

An air ambulance touched down on a Folkestone beach today amid a serious police operation at Marine Terrace. Officers forced entry into a flat, finding a man in a critical condition, prompting the landing of the emergency medical helicopter near Sea Scrub Sauna and Folkestone Harbour Arm at around 4.40pm.

Urgent Medical Response

The dramatic air ambulance arrival highlighted the severity of the situation, with paramedics rushing to provide specialist care to the injured male. The helicopter departed shortly after the patient was stabilised.

Police Lock Down Area

Marine Terrace was blocked off between Marine Parade and Road of Remembrance as officers secured the scene during their investigation. The road reopened by 7pm once the incident was resolved.

Emergency Services Coordination

Police and paramedics worked together in the incident, although details regarding the cause of the man’s serious condition have not been released. Emergency services have been approached for further information.