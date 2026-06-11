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POLICE UPDATE Portsmouth Police Close Hartley Road Murder Inquiry After Testing

Portsmouth Police Close Hartley Road Murder Inquiry After Testing

Police have officially closed the murder investigation into the death of a 55-year-old woman found at a North End home on Hartley Road, Portsmouth, following thorough scene testing and inquiries. The woman’s body was discovered on the evening of Monday, 25 May, prompting emergency services to respond and the arrest of a 60-year-old local man, who has now been released with no further action.

Investigation Concluded

Officers cordoned off the Hartley Road property immediately after the body was found and launched a murder probe amid initial suspicions. However, detailed forensic examinations and enquiries have proven no third-party involvement. Hampshire police have confirmed the investigation has now closed.

Arrest Released

The man arrested shortly after the incident was previously bailed but has since been released without any charges. Police have reclassified the woman’s death as unexplained rather than suspicious and are preparing a file for the coroner.

Community Shock

Neighbours expressed shock following the discovery on what is normally a quiet residential street. Resident Robert Cunningham commented: “I have lived in Hartley Road for 28 years now, and it is the first time that we have had an issue of any sort, really. This is a quiet little residential street.”

Next Steps Appeal

The woman’s family has been kept informed throughout the process. Authorities remain committed to providing updates, though no further police action is anticipated following the conclusion of the investigation.

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