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RING RUMBLE Ibiza Final Boss Nearly Has Chain Snatched In Manchester Before Fight

Ibiza Final Boss Nearly Has Chain Snatched In Manchester Before Fight

The Ibiza Final Boss, 26, almost had his gold chain snatched upon arriving in Manchester ahead of his fight against Jordan McCann. The incident happened just days before their fight, which is scheduled for the undercard of the Tommy Fury vs Eddie Hall bout this Saturday. McCann attempted the grab in a show of bravado, but the Final Boss managed to keep hold of his jewellery.

Chain Snatch Attempt

Jordan McCann was caught on camera trying to snatch the Ibiza Final Boss’s chain as the two faced off in Manchester. The moment escalated tensions between the fighters ahead of their upcoming bout.

Fight Scheduled This Weekend

The clash between the Ibiza Final Boss and Jordan McCann is set to take place this Saturday on the Tommy Fury vs Eddie Hall undercard in Manchester, adding extra anticipation to the event.

Tense Pre-fight Atmosphere

The chain snatching attempt reflects the hostile mood between the two fighters, with McCann reportedly warning the Final Boss not to wear his chain out in public.

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