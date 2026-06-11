19-Year-Old Cop Dies After Police Car Hit in Northumberland Crash

Jess Turnbull, a 19-year-old Northumbria Police officer, tragically died after her marked patrol car was struck by a vehicle while attending a two-vehicle collision on the A189 Spine Road in Cramlington, Northumberland, on Monday night. Emergency services rushed to the scene where she had stopped to assist, but despite hospital treatment, she succumbed to her injuries. A 73-year-old man driving the striking vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Rookie Officers Final Duty

Jess joined Northumbria Police in September last year and had quickly established herself as a dedicated frontline response officer. She was attending a crash involving a Land Rover and a Ford when the occupants of the Land Rover fled the scene. Shortly after, Jess was hit by a black Mercedes unrelated to the original accident while standing next to her patrol car.

Emergency Response And Arrest

Paramedics and officers responded swiftly, transporting Jess to the hospital. Northumbria Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine confirmed Jess’s death and revealed the driver of the Mercedes, a pensioner aged 73, was arrested. The charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving will be reviewed following her passing.

Force Pays Tribute

At Northumbria Police headquarters, the Union Flag flew at half-mast as Ch Const Jardine delivered an emotional tribute. She described Jess as a “dedicated and committed officer” who was deeply valued by her colleagues. Jardine said, “Jess made the ultimate sacrifice, and that will never be forgotten.” She extended condolences to Jess’s family, friends, and the policing community.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Northumbria Police have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage from the area to come forward. Those with information have been directed to contact the force via social media direct messaging, live chat, or the force’s website report forms to aid their ongoing inquiries.