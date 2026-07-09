Large Scrapyard Fire on Radford Road Basford Tackled by Fire Crews

Firefighters from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently battling a major scrapyard blaze on Radford Road in Basford. The emergency call came in at 10:31am, prompting a swift response to contain the incident and protect local residents and businesses.

Heavy Fire Response

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform have been deployed to the scene. Crews are working intensively to extinguish the fire and minimise damage amid a large plume of smoke visible across the area.

Local Safety Warnings

Residents and workers nearby have been advised to keep doors and windows closed to reduce smoke inhalation. Authorities stress the importance of avoiding the vicinity to ensure emergency services can operate efficiently and safely.

Ongoing Operations

With multiple resources committed, fire teams continue to work hard to bring the situation under control as quickly as possible. The cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed. Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service: “We’re currently managing a large scrapyard fire on Radford Road, Basford, with significant resources on scene. Please keep clear and stay safe.”