Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MAJOR RESPONCE Large Scrapyard Fire on Radford Road Basford Tackled by Fire Crews

Large Scrapyard Fire on Radford Road Basford Tackled by Fire Crews

Firefighters from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently battling a major scrapyard blaze on Radford Road in Basford. The emergency call came in at 10:31am, prompting a swift response to contain the incident and protect local residents and businesses.

Heavy Fire Response

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform have been deployed to the scene. Crews are working intensively to extinguish the fire and minimise damage amid a large plume of smoke visible across the area.

Local Safety Warnings

Residents and workers nearby have been advised to keep doors and windows closed to reduce smoke inhalation. Authorities stress the importance of avoiding the vicinity to ensure emergency services can operate efficiently and safely.

Ongoing Operations

With multiple resources committed, fire teams continue to work hard to bring the situation under control as quickly as possible. The cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed. Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service: “We’re currently managing a large scrapyard fire on Radford Road, Basford, with significant resources on scene. Please keep clear and stay safe.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Fire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Serious Lorry-Pedestrian Collision Closes A20 Snargate Street Dover

LIFE CHANGING Serious Lorry-Pedestrian Collision Closes A20 Snargate Street Dover

UK News
Police Appeal After Two Teenagers Go Missing In Tunbridge Wells

FIND THEM Police Appeal After Two Teenagers Go Missing In Tunbridge Wells

UK News
Drug Driving Offences Surpass Drink Driving in UK for First Time

DRUG RISE Drug Driving Offences Surpass Drink Driving in UK for First Time

UK News
UK Government Unveils Major Veterinary Regulation Overhaul to Help Pet Owners

VET REFORM UK Government Unveils Major Veterinary Regulation Overhaul to Help Pet Owners

UK News
Mass Casualty Declared After Maryland Bus Hits Building in Pikesville

MAJOR INCIDENT Mass Casualty Declared After Maryland Bus Hits Building in Pikesville

UK News
HGV Trailer Fire on A34 Near Wash Common Quenched by Firefighters

FIRE ALERT HGV Trailer Fire on A34 Near Wash Common Quenched by Firefighters

UK News
£30K MoJ Yoga Contract for Prisoners Sparks Tory Backlash Amid Violence Crisis

PRISON ROW £30K MoJ Yoga Contract for Prisoners Sparks Tory Backlash Amid Violence Crisis

UK News
Large Field Fire in Fordham Heath Tackled by Essex Fire Crews

FIELD BLAZE Large Field Fire in Fordham Heath Tackled by Essex Fire Crews

UK News
EDF Launches £1m Scheme to Give Free Fans and Curtains to 10,000 UK Homes

HEAT RELIEF EDF Launches £1m Scheme to Give Free Fans and Curtains to 10,000 UK Homes

UK News
Police Appeal for Missing Paul Anderson in Bugle, Cornwall

FIND PAUL Police Appeal for Missing Paul Anderson in Bugle, Cornwall

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Mother and Daughters Found Dead in Bedfordshire, Father Suspected Fled

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Mother and Daughters Found Dead in Bedfordshire, Father Suspected Fled

UK News
Mother and Daughters Found Dead in Bedfordshire, Father Suspected Fled

Mother and Daughters Found Dead in Bedfordshire, Father Suspected Fled

UK News
Police Appeal To Find Missing 11-Year-Old Boy Darius Calin In Chatham

GROWING CONCERNS Police Appeal To Find Missing 11-Year-Old Boy Darius Calin In Chatham

UK News
Police Appeal To Find Missing 11-Year-Old Boy Darius Calin In Chatham

Police Appeal To Find Missing 11-Year-Old Boy Darius Calin In Chatham

UK News
Teen Seriously Injured in Holsworthy A3072 Crash – Police Appeal Witnesses

GIRL SERIOUSLY INJURED Teen Seriously Injured in Holsworthy A3072 Crash – Police Appeal Witnesses

UK News
Teen Seriously Injured in Holsworthy A3072 Crash – Police Appeal Witnesses

Teen Seriously Injured in Holsworthy A3072 Crash – Police Appeal Witnesses

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Former Canterbury Prep Teacher Jailed for Historic Child Sex Offences

COURT VERDICT Former Canterbury Prep Teacher Jailed for Historic Child Sex Offences

UK News
Former Canterbury Prep Teacher Jailed for Historic Child Sex Offences

Former Canterbury Prep Teacher Jailed for Historic Child Sex Offences

UK News
Police Probe £40k Donation Linked to Robert Jenrick 2024 Tory Leadership Bid

POLICE PROBE Police Probe £40k Donation Linked to Robert Jenrick 2024 Tory Leadership Bid

UK News
Police Probe £40k Donation Linked to Robert Jenrick 2024 Tory Leadership Bid

Police Probe £40k Donation Linked to Robert Jenrick 2024 Tory Leadership Bid

UK News
Rosdeep Adekoya Removed by Police in Glasgow Amid Community Outcry

POLICE REMOVAL Rosdeep Adekoya Removed by Police in Glasgow Amid Community Outcry

UK News
Rosdeep Adekoya Removed by Police in Glasgow Amid Community Outcry

Rosdeep Adekoya Removed by Police in Glasgow Amid Community Outcry

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police Appeal After Woman Critically Injured in A20 Dover Pedestrian Collision

AIRLIFTED Police Appeal After Woman Critically Injured in A20 Dover Pedestrian Collision

UK News
Police Appeal After Woman Critically Injured in A20 Dover Pedestrian Collision

Police Appeal After Woman Critically Injured in A20 Dover Pedestrian Collision

UK News
Six Fire Engines Battle Blaze at Former St Leonards Living Quarters

FIRE ALERT Six Fire Engines Battle Blaze at Former St Leonards Living Quarters

UK News
Six Fire Engines Battle Blaze at Former St Leonards Living Quarters

Six Fire Engines Battle Blaze at Former St Leonards Living Quarters

UK News
SIA Removes BIIAB from Security Course Directory Over Standards

MASSIVE IMPACT SIA Removes BIIAB from Security Course Directory Over Standards

UK News
SIA Removes BIIAB from Security Course Directory Over Standards

SIA Removes BIIAB from Security Course Directory Over Standards

UK News
Watch Live