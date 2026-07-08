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MAJOR INCIDENT Mass Casualty Declared After Maryland Bus Hits Building in Pikesville

Mass Casualty Declared After Maryland Bus Hits Building in Pikesville

More than 30 people were injured when a Maryland Transit Administration bus crashed into a building and several vehicles on Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, on Wednesday. Baltimore County Fire Department and emergency crews responded rapidly, declaring a mass casualty incident as at least one victim remained in critical condition.

Emergency Response Mobilised

A second-alarm mass casualty event was declared, bringing multiple fire and EMS units from across Baltimore. A medevac helicopter and the Shock Trauma GoTeam were dispatched to the scene to assist with urgent treatment and transport of the injured.

Trapped Victims Rescued

The bus struck the building with such force that people became trapped inside damaged vehicles and parts of the structure, requiring immediate rescue efforts by emergency crews. A casualty collection point was set up nearby to triage and stabilise victims before hospital transfers.

Structural Damage Under Review

Significant damage to the building has led officials to assess its safety for continued rescue operations. A section of Reisterstown Road remained closed for several hours while investigators examined the scene and emergency responders worked.

Investigation Ongoing Collision

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the bus leaving the road and crashing into the building and vehicles. No official cause has been announced and there is currently no evidence of foul play.

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