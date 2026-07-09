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LIFE CHANGING Serious Lorry-Pedestrian Collision Closes A20 Snargate Street Dover

Serious Lorry-Pedestrian Collision Closes A20 Snargate Street Dover

A major section of the A20 Snargate Street in Dover is partially closed eastbound following a serious collision between a lorry and a pedestrian early on July 9. Kent Police responded to the incident near the Union Street junction at 3:42am and remain on scene investigating.

Early Morning Incident

Police were called in the early hours to attend the scene on the A20 near the turning for Union Street. The road remains closed eastbound between the A260 for Hawkinge and Union Street while officers carry out inquiries.

Delays And Diversions

National Highways has reported traffic delays exceeding five minutes on the A20 approach, warning motorists to expect hold-ups. Drivers travelling to Dover Port are urged to divert via the A2 and Jubilee Way to avoid congestion.

Police Advisory

A Kent Police spokesman said: “Motorists travelling to the port are urged to consider using the A2 and Jubilee Way to avoid congestion on the A20 in the town.” Kent Highways has also shared updates on social media advising road users to allow extra time for journeys in the area.

Port Traffic Impact

Authorities advise traffic heading to and from Dover Port to use the M2/A2 corridor as part of ongoing efforts to minimise disruption during the investigation and road closure.

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