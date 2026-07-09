Drug Driving Offences Surpass Drink Driving in UK for First Time

New data reveals that drug driving endorsements in the UK exceeded 30,000 in 2025, overtaking drink driving offences for the first time. According to figures from the DVLA analysed by IAM RoadSmart, 30,707 drivers received drug driving endorsements (DG10) last year, a 28% jump from 2022. Meanwhile, drink driving endorsements (DR10) fell 17% to 29,769. The rise highlights a growing road safety concern for police and authorities across Britain.

Young Drivers Disproportionately Affected

Drivers aged 17-24, who represent just 6% of licence holders, accounted for 18% of drug driving endorsements in 2025. The 17-19 age group alone had over 1,100 drug driving endorsements — more than double the 464 for all drivers over 60. This underlines a sharp rise in drug driving risk among younger, less experienced motorists.

Police Evidence And Roadside Testing

Following IAM RoadSmart research, roadside drug tests show a 50% positivity rate for drug use compared to 16% for drink driving tests. Police have enhanced tools such as roadside swabs detecting cannabis and cocaine, with suspects then required to provide blood tests. However, lab delays mean some suspected drivers can continue driving while awaiting results.

Fatalities And Legal Penalties

Drug impairment contributed to 149 fatalities in 2023, nearly doubling the 78 recorded in 2015. Driving under the influence of drugs is illegal across the UK, carrying penalties from a minimum one-year driving ban and unlimited fines to up to six months in prison and a criminal record. Drug driving endorsements stay on licences for 11 years, and causing death by drug-impaired careless driving can lead to life imprisonment.

Calls For Tougher Measures

IAM RoadSmart urges radical action including roadside licence suspensions for failed swab tests and a national drug driving rehabilitation programme similar to drink driving courses. Nicholas Lyes, Director of Policy and External Communications at IAM RoadSmart, said: “The UK is mired in a drug driving epidemic, possibly now a greater threat than drink driving. Without urgent action, more lives will be lost. Education, enforcement, and rehabilitation are vital to protect all road users.”

Innovations In Enforcement

In May 2026, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Thames Valley Police began trialling the world’s first nitrous oxide breathalyser, targeting drivers impaired by laughing gas amid ongoing efforts to tackle drug driving dangers.