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HEROIC RESCUE Leeds Heroes Launch GoFundMe After Rescuing Family from House Fire

Leeds Heroes Launch GoFundMe After Rescuing Family from House Fire

Two young men, Mohsin Qayyum, 22, and Mohammed Yusuf Iqbal, 20, sprang into action to rescue an elderly couple and their grandchild from a fire in Kirkstall, Leeds, on a Friday evening. After spotting the blaze near Lea Farm Road, they called emergency services and helped the family escape as flames spread across the garden. The rescue has since prompted them to launch a GoFundMe to help the uninsured family cover the costs of fire damage.

Rapid Response Saves Lives

Mohsin and Yusuf were driving past when they saw the fire and immediately stopped. Noticing the family still inside the home, they quickly called West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and helped guide the residents to safety just before crews arrived.

Family Faces Heavy Costs

Sheila Robinson, trapped during the fire, later thanked the pair online for their bravery. After a BBC interview, Mohsin and Yusuf discovered the family did not have home insurance, leaving them with thousands of pounds in damages, including destruction to their garden, windows, and a mobility scooter.

Community Appeal Launched

In response, the two heroes set up a GoFundMe campaign seeking local support to help the Robinson family rebuild. The fundraiser aims to alleviate the financial burden caused by the blaze.

Official Fire Report

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed firefighters arrived at 7:31pm and extinguished the fence fire using breathing apparatus and hose reels. Two people were rescued and treated, with one receiving care for a superficial burn. The cause was recorded as “combustible articles too close to heat source.”

Praise For Bravery

Yusuf’s mother, Saima Iqbal, said she was “incredibly proud” of their quick thinking and described their actions as “remarkable bravery and maturity,” calling them a credit to their families and community.

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