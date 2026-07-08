Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

StALKING PROBE E-fit Released in Islington Stalking and Attack Investigation

E-fit Released in Islington Stalking and Attack Investigation

Islington police have released an e-fit image of a man suspected of stalking and attacking a woman in her 20s near Hornsey Road. The victim reported attacks dating back to May 2025, with recent sightings in April 2026 prompting renewed investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

Ongoing Stalking Reported

The woman first reported an attempted break-in and attack in May 2025 involving a cloth being placed over her mouth in the communal garden of her property. The initial investigation yielded no suspect and was closed.

Suspect Sightings Spark New Probe

Between 4 and 10 April 2026, the woman reported seeing the same man outside her home on multiple occasions. Police reopened the case, carrying out extensive CCTV and door-to-door enquiries in the area.

Suspect Description And Appeal

The suspect is described as a black man in his early 40s, around 6ft tall, wearing a black Stone Island jacket. Detective Constable Paul Le Fevre said the e-fit has been circulated widely but the man remains unidentified.

Public Help Sought

“We need to trace this man. Any detail you can give us could help identify him,” said DC Le Fevre. Those with information are urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 01/7421034/26, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Kent Brothel Owners Ordered to Repay Over £600k After Trafficking Probe

TRAFFICING RING Kent Brothel Owners Ordered to Repay Over £600k After Trafficking Probe

UK News
Ramsgate Sex Offender John Sladden Jailed 21 Years for Historic Abuse

JUSTICE SERVED Ramsgate Sex Offender John Sladden Jailed 21 Years for Historic Abuse

UK News
Erith Man Jailed for Threatening Text Message in Bromley

COURT SENTANCE Erith Man Jailed for Threatening Text Message in Bromley

UK News
Labour and Tories Boycott Clacton By-Election as Farage Faces Scrutiny

BYELECTION FALLOUT Labour and Tories Boycott Clacton By-Election as Farage Faces Scrutiny

UK News
HMP Moorland Worker Jailed for Sharing Prisoner Data Aiding Escape

PRISON SCANDAL HMP Moorland Worker Jailed for Sharing Prisoner Data Aiding Escape

UK News
South Farm Maize Maze Returns to Rodmell East Sussex Summer 2026

FAMILY FUN South Farm Maize Maze Returns to Rodmell East Sussex Summer 2026

UK News
Joshua McBride Dies After Motorcycle Accident in Halifax

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Joshua McBride Dies After Motorcycle Accident in Halifax

UK News
Mother And Two Children Found Dead Great Denham Home Suspect Flees Abroad

MANHUNT Mother And Two Children Found Dead Great Denham Home Suspect Flees Abroad

UK News
Major Heathland Fire Extinguished in Weeley After A133 Closure

MAJOR BLAZE Major Heathland Fire Extinguished in Weeley After A133 Closure

UK News
Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 39-year-old woman last seen in Rainham

BRING HER HOME Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 39-year-old woman last seen in Rainham

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Remains Found Of Missing Mansfield Father Michael Dennington

TRAGIC NEWS Remains Found Of Missing Mansfield Father Michael Dennington

UK News
Remains Found Of Missing Mansfield Father Michael Dennington

Remains Found Of Missing Mansfield Father Michael Dennington

UK News
PD Hades Helps Arrest Burglary Suspects in Leeds Home Raid

POLICE RAID PD Hades Helps Arrest Burglary Suspects in Leeds Home Raid

UK News
PD Hades Helps Arrest Burglary Suspects in Leeds Home Raid

PD Hades Helps Arrest Burglary Suspects in Leeds Home Raid

UK News
Teenager Dies After Car and Lorry Crash on A134 Norfolk Road

FATAL CRASH Teenager Dies After Car and Lorry Crash on A134 Norfolk Road

UK News
Teenager Dies After Car and Lorry Crash on A134 Norfolk Road

Teenager Dies After Car and Lorry Crash on A134 Norfolk Road

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Zimbabwean Man Suspect on Run After Bedfordshire Mother and Children Found Dead

SUSPECT NUMBER ONE Zimbabwean Man Suspect on Run After Bedfordshire Mother and Children Found Dead

UK News
Zimbabwean Man Suspect on Run After Bedfordshire Mother and Children Found Dead

Zimbabwean Man Suspect on Run After Bedfordshire Mother and Children Found Dead

UK News
NCA Arrests Suspected People Smuggler in Ashford Migrant Network Probe

SMUGGLING OPERATION NCA Arrests Suspected People Smuggler in Ashford Migrant Network Probe

UK News
NCA Arrests Suspected People Smuggler in Ashford Migrant Network Probe

NCA Arrests Suspected People Smuggler in Ashford Migrant Network Probe

UK News
Two Kent Car Thieves Jailed for House Burglaries and Vehicle Theft

CAR THEFT Two Kent Car Thieves Jailed for House Burglaries and Vehicle Theft

UK News
Two Kent Car Thieves Jailed for House Burglaries and Vehicle Theft

Two Kent Car Thieves Jailed for House Burglaries and Vehicle Theft

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Sex Offender Jailed After 85mph Police Chase in Cuxton

Sex Offender Jailed After 85mph Police Chase in Cuxton

UK News
Sex Offender Jailed After 85mph Police Chase in Cuxton

Sex Offender Jailed After 85mph Police Chase in Cuxton

UK News
Fatal A13 Motorcycle Crash in East Ham Prompts Police Appeal

FATAL COLLISION Fatal A13 Motorcycle Crash in East Ham Prompts Police Appeal

UK News
Fatal A13 Motorcycle Crash in East Ham Prompts Police Appeal

Fatal A13 Motorcycle Crash in East Ham Prompts Police Appeal

UK News
Driver Jordan Bannon Jailed for Fatal Hit-and-Run in Cliffe

JUSTICE SERVED Driver Jordan Bannon Jailed for Fatal Hit-and-Run in Cliffe

UK News
Driver Jordan Bannon Jailed for Fatal Hit-and-Run in Cliffe

Driver Jordan Bannon Jailed for Fatal Hit-and-Run in Cliffe

UK News
Watch Live