E-fit Released in Islington Stalking and Attack Investigation

Islington police have released an e-fit image of a man suspected of stalking and attacking a woman in her 20s near Hornsey Road. The victim reported attacks dating back to May 2025, with recent sightings in April 2026 prompting renewed investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

Ongoing Stalking Reported

The woman first reported an attempted break-in and attack in May 2025 involving a cloth being placed over her mouth in the communal garden of her property. The initial investigation yielded no suspect and was closed.

Suspect Sightings Spark New Probe

Between 4 and 10 April 2026, the woman reported seeing the same man outside her home on multiple occasions. Police reopened the case, carrying out extensive CCTV and door-to-door enquiries in the area.

Suspect Description And Appeal

The suspect is described as a black man in his early 40s, around 6ft tall, wearing a black Stone Island jacket. Detective Constable Paul Le Fevre said the e-fit has been circulated widely but the man remains unidentified.

Public Help Sought