Sex Offender Jailed After 85mph Police Chase in Cuxton

A 26-year-old sex offender from East Malling has been sentenced to over two years in prison after a high-speed police chase in Cuxton on April 11, 2026. The defendant, Jordan McGrath-Coulstock, was caught driving at speeds up to 85mph on narrow country roads while trying to evade arrest. Police had spotted his untaxed vehicle without a valid MOT and pursued him with help from the National Police Air Service.

High-speed Chase Unfolds

Officers initially attempted to stop the vehicle after identifying it was linked to McGrath-Coulstock, who was disqualified from driving and subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO). The chase saw him racing dangerously towards Luddesdown village before crashing and fleeing on foot.

Immediate Arrest And Evidence

Despite discarding a phone during his attempted escape, police quickly arrested McGrath-Coulstock nearby. Recovery of the phone revealed he had breached his SHPO conditions by possessing the device.

Court Sentence And Charges

At Maidstone Crown Court on June 26, McGrath-Coulstock pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, multiple breaches of the sex offenders register, and SHPO violations. He received a 2 years and 2 months prison sentence, marking less than six months since his previous release.

Police Response

Police staff investigator Natalie Armstrong said: