Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

Sex Offender Jailed After 85mph Police Chase in Cuxton

A 26-year-old sex offender from East Malling has been sentenced to over two years in prison after a high-speed police chase in Cuxton on April 11, 2026. The defendant, Jordan McGrath-Coulstock, was caught driving at speeds up to 85mph on narrow country roads while trying to evade arrest. Police had spotted his untaxed vehicle without a valid MOT and pursued him with help from the National Police Air Service.

High-speed Chase Unfolds

Officers initially attempted to stop the vehicle after identifying it was linked to McGrath-Coulstock, who was disqualified from driving and subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO). The chase saw him racing dangerously towards Luddesdown village before crashing and fleeing on foot.

Immediate Arrest And Evidence

Despite discarding a phone during his attempted escape, police quickly arrested McGrath-Coulstock nearby. Recovery of the phone revealed he had breached his SHPO conditions by possessing the device.

Court Sentence And Charges

At Maidstone Crown Court on June 26, McGrath-Coulstock pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, multiple breaches of the sex offenders register, and SHPO violations. He received a 2 years and 2 months prison sentence, marking less than six months since his previous release.

Police Response

Police staff investigator Natalie Armstrong said:

McGrath-Coulstock showed a complete disregard for the restrictions that allowed him to live in the community and was arrogant enough to believe he could get away with it. When spotted by a patrol he endangered other road users and seemed more concerned about his vape than the potential consequences of his driving. It is only right he is back in jail and he will receive additional scrutiny when he is eventually released.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrimePolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Ramsgate Sex Offender John Sladden Jailed 21 Years for Historic Abuse

JUSTICE SERVED Ramsgate Sex Offender John Sladden Jailed 21 Years for Historic Abuse

UK News
Erith Man Jailed for Threatening Text Message in Bromley

COURT SENTANCE Erith Man Jailed for Threatening Text Message in Bromley

UK News
Labour and Tories Boycott Clacton By-Election as Farage Faces Scrutiny

BYELECTION FALLOUT Labour and Tories Boycott Clacton By-Election as Farage Faces Scrutiny

UK News
HMP Moorland Worker Jailed for Sharing Prisoner Data Aiding Escape

PRISON SCANDAL HMP Moorland Worker Jailed for Sharing Prisoner Data Aiding Escape

UK News
South Farm Maize Maze Returns to Rodmell East Sussex Summer 2026

FAMILY FUN South Farm Maize Maze Returns to Rodmell East Sussex Summer 2026

UK News
Joshua McBride Dies After Motorcycle Accident in Halifax

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Joshua McBride Dies After Motorcycle Accident in Halifax

UK News
Mother And Two Children Found Dead Great Denham Home Suspect Flees Abroad

MANHUNT Mother And Two Children Found Dead Great Denham Home Suspect Flees Abroad

UK News
Major Heathland Fire Extinguished in Weeley After A133 Closure

MAJOR BLAZE Major Heathland Fire Extinguished in Weeley After A133 Closure

UK News
Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 39-year-old woman last seen in Rainham

BRING HER HOME Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 39-year-old woman last seen in Rainham

UK News
British Man in Athens Fights for Life After Quad Bike Accident

URGENT FUNDRAISER British Man in Athens Fights for Life After Quad Bike Accident

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
PD Hades Helps Arrest Burglary Suspects in Leeds Home Raid

POLICE RAID PD Hades Helps Arrest Burglary Suspects in Leeds Home Raid

UK News
PD Hades Helps Arrest Burglary Suspects in Leeds Home Raid

PD Hades Helps Arrest Burglary Suspects in Leeds Home Raid

UK News
Teenager Dies After Car and Lorry Crash on A134 Norfolk Road

FATAL CRASH Teenager Dies After Car and Lorry Crash on A134 Norfolk Road

UK News
Teenager Dies After Car and Lorry Crash on A134 Norfolk Road

Teenager Dies After Car and Lorry Crash on A134 Norfolk Road

UK News
Fatal M23 Crash Closes Southbound Motorway Near Crawley Causing Major Delays

FATAL COLLISION Fatal M23 Crash Closes Southbound Motorway Near Crawley Causing Major Delays

UK News
Fatal M23 Crash Closes Southbound Motorway Near Crawley Causing Major Delays

Fatal M23 Crash Closes Southbound Motorway Near Crawley Causing Major Delays

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
NCA Arrests Suspected People Smuggler in Ashford Migrant Network Probe

SMUGGLING OPERATION NCA Arrests Suspected People Smuggler in Ashford Migrant Network Probe

UK News
NCA Arrests Suspected People Smuggler in Ashford Migrant Network Probe

NCA Arrests Suspected People Smuggler in Ashford Migrant Network Probe

UK News
Two Kent Car Thieves Jailed for House Burglaries and Vehicle Theft

CAR THEFT Two Kent Car Thieves Jailed for House Burglaries and Vehicle Theft

UK News
Two Kent Car Thieves Jailed for House Burglaries and Vehicle Theft

Two Kent Car Thieves Jailed for House Burglaries and Vehicle Theft

UK News
Rochester Man Jailed for Six Months of Brutal Abuse and Fridge Escape

ABUSE CONVICTION Rochester Man Jailed for Six Months of Brutal Abuse and Fridge Escape

UK News
Rochester Man Jailed for Six Months of Brutal Abuse and Fridge Escape

Rochester Man Jailed for Six Months of Brutal Abuse and Fridge Escape

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Fatal A13 Motorcycle Crash in East Ham Prompts Police Appeal

FATAL COLLISION Fatal A13 Motorcycle Crash in East Ham Prompts Police Appeal

UK News
Fatal A13 Motorcycle Crash in East Ham Prompts Police Appeal

Fatal A13 Motorcycle Crash in East Ham Prompts Police Appeal

UK News
Driver Jordan Bannon Jailed for Fatal Hit-and-Run in Cliffe

JUSTICE SERVED Driver Jordan Bannon Jailed for Fatal Hit-and-Run in Cliffe

UK News
Driver Jordan Bannon Jailed for Fatal Hit-and-Run in Cliffe

Driver Jordan Bannon Jailed for Fatal Hit-and-Run in Cliffe

UK News
Neo-Nazi Tesco Worker Jailed for Terror Plot in Essex

TERROR PLOT Neo-Nazi Tesco Worker Jailed for Terror Plot in Essex

UK News
Neo-Nazi Tesco Worker Jailed for Terror Plot in Essex

Neo-Nazi Tesco Worker Jailed for Terror Plot in Essex

UK News
Watch Live