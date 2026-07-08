Sex Offender Jailed After 85mph Police Chase in Cuxton

A 26-year-old sex offender from East Malling has been sentenced to over two years in prison after a high-speed police chase in Cuxton on April 11, 2026. The defendant, Jordan McGrath-Coulstock, was caught driving at speeds up to 85mph on narrow country roads while trying to evade arrest. Police had spotted his untaxed vehicle without a valid MOT and pursued him with help from the National Police Air Service.
High-speed Chase Unfolds
Officers initially attempted to stop the vehicle after identifying it was linked to McGrath-Coulstock, who was disqualified from driving and subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO). The chase saw him racing dangerously towards Luddesdown village before crashing and fleeing on foot.
Immediate Arrest And Evidence
Despite discarding a phone during his attempted escape, police quickly arrested McGrath-Coulstock nearby. Recovery of the phone revealed he had breached his SHPO conditions by possessing the device.
Court Sentence And Charges
At Maidstone Crown Court on June 26, McGrath-Coulstock pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, multiple breaches of the sex offenders register, and SHPO violations. He received a 2 years and 2 months prison sentence, marking less than six months since his previous release.
Police Response
Police staff investigator Natalie Armstrong said:
“McGrath-Coulstock showed a complete disregard for the restrictions that allowed him to live in the community and was arrogant enough to believe he could get away with it. When spotted by a patrol he endangered other road users and seemed more concerned about his vape than the potential consequences of his driving. It is only right he is back in jail and he will receive additional scrutiny when he is eventually released.”