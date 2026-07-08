Manhunt Launched After Bedfordshire Family Murdered in Great Denham

Police are hunting Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, 45, suspected of murdering his wife and two daughters at their home in Great Denham, Bedfordshire. Officers discovered the bodies of Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, and daughters Natalie, 15, and Nala, 5, on Monday after forced entry. Tshuma reportedly fled to Zimbabwe via Heathrow Airport on Saturday and is wanted by UK and international police forces.

Suspect Flees UK

Known as Mark, Tshuma is a British citizen of Zimbabwean descent from Bedford. Police say he left the UK before the family was found and are working with global agencies to track him down.

Family Devastated

Relatives and friends are grieving after the victims went missing for days, prompting the police welfare check that uncovered the tragedy. The local community remains shaken by the appalling events.

Police Issue Appeal

Detective Inspector Lee Martin urged Tshuma to surrender, saying: “Mark, unthinkable harm has been caused to those around you, leaving your relatives and friends utterly devastated. Criminal investigation knows no borders. We will find you.” Police have asked anyone with information to call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.