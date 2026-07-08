Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FIRST PICTURE Manhunt Launched After Bedfordshire Family Murdered in Great Denham

Manhunt Launched After Bedfordshire Family Murdered in Great Denham

  Police are hunting Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, 45, suspected of murdering his wife and two daughters at their home in Great Denham, Bedfordshire. Officers discovered the bodies of Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, and daughters Natalie, 15, and Nala, 5, on Monday after forced entry. Tshuma reportedly fled to Zimbabwe via Heathrow Airport on Saturday and is wanted by UK and international police forces.

Suspect Flees UK

Known as Mark, Tshuma is a British citizen of Zimbabwean descent from Bedford. Police say he left the UK before the family was found and are working with global agencies to track him down.

Family Devastated

Relatives and friends are grieving after the victims went missing for days, prompting the police welfare check that uncovered the tragedy. The local community remains shaken by the appalling events.

Police Issue Appeal

Detective Inspector Lee Martin urged Tshuma to surrender, saying: “Mark, unthinkable harm has been caused to those around you, leaving your relatives and friends utterly devastated. Criminal investigation knows no borders. We will find you.” Police have asked anyone with information to call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man in 50s Dies in Four-Vehicle Crash on A287 Near Crondall

POLICE APPEAL Man in 50s Dies in Four-Vehicle Crash on A287 Near Crondall

UK News
Remains Found Of Missing Mansfield Father Michael Dennington

TRAGIC NEWS Remains Found Of Missing Mansfield Father Michael Dennington

UK News
PD Hades Helps Arrest Burglary Suspects in Leeds Home Raid

POLICE RAID PD Hades Helps Arrest Burglary Suspects in Leeds Home Raid

UK News
Teenager Dies After Car and Lorry Crash on A134 Norfolk Road

FATAL CRASH Teenager Dies After Car and Lorry Crash on A134 Norfolk Road

UK News
Fatal M23 Crash Closes Southbound Motorway Near Crawley Causing Major Delays

FATAL COLLISION Fatal M23 Crash Closes Southbound Motorway Near Crawley Causing Major Delays

UK News
Nigel Farage Quits MP Seat Triggering Clacton By-Election Drama

BYELECTION DRAMA Nigel Farage Quits MP Seat Triggering Clacton By-Election Drama

UK News
Convicted Child Abuser Gemma Mattinson Leads UK Anti-Migrant Protests

PROTEST SCANDAL Convicted Child Abuser Gemma Mattinson Leads UK Anti-Migrant Protests

UK News
Kent Brothel Owners Ordered to Repay Over £600k After Trafficking Probe

TRAFFICING RING Kent Brothel Owners Ordered to Repay Over £600k After Trafficking Probe

UK News
Ramsgate Sex Offender John Sladden Jailed 21 Years for Historic Abuse

JUSTICE SERVED Ramsgate Sex Offender John Sladden Jailed 21 Years for Historic Abuse

UK News
Erith Man Jailed for Threatening Text Message in Bromley

COURT SENTANCE Erith Man Jailed for Threatening Text Message in Bromley

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Zimbabwean Man Suspect on Run After Bedfordshire Mother and Children Found Dead

SUSPECT NUMBER ONE Zimbabwean Man Suspect on Run After Bedfordshire Mother and Children Found Dead

UK News
Zimbabwean Man Suspect on Run After Bedfordshire Mother and Children Found Dead

Zimbabwean Man Suspect on Run After Bedfordshire Mother and Children Found Dead

UK News
NCA Arrests Suspected People Smuggler in Ashford Migrant Network Probe

SMUGGLING OPERATION NCA Arrests Suspected People Smuggler in Ashford Migrant Network Probe

UK News
NCA Arrests Suspected People Smuggler in Ashford Migrant Network Probe

NCA Arrests Suspected People Smuggler in Ashford Migrant Network Probe

UK News
Two Kent Car Thieves Jailed for House Burglaries and Vehicle Theft

CAR THEFT Two Kent Car Thieves Jailed for House Burglaries and Vehicle Theft

UK News
Two Kent Car Thieves Jailed for House Burglaries and Vehicle Theft

Two Kent Car Thieves Jailed for House Burglaries and Vehicle Theft

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Neo-Nazi Tesco Worker Jailed for Terror Plot in Essex

TERROR PLOT Neo-Nazi Tesco Worker Jailed for Terror Plot in Essex

UK News
Neo-Nazi Tesco Worker Jailed for Terror Plot in Essex

Neo-Nazi Tesco Worker Jailed for Terror Plot in Essex

UK News
Ashdown Forest Fire: Crews Tackle Smouldering Vegetation Amid Heatwave

FIRE ALERT Ashdown Forest Fire: Crews Tackle Smouldering Vegetation Amid Heatwave

UK News
Ashdown Forest Fire: Crews Tackle Smouldering Vegetation Amid Heatwave

Ashdown Forest Fire: Crews Tackle Smouldering Vegetation Amid Heatwave

UK News
Fire Forces Evacuation at Malton Hospital in North Yorkshire

HOSPITAL BLAZE Fire Forces Evacuation at Malton Hospital in North Yorkshire

UK News
Fire Forces Evacuation at Malton Hospital in North Yorkshire

Fire Forces Evacuation at Malton Hospital in North Yorkshire

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
SES Water Warns Against Swimming at Bough Beech Reservoir Amid Heatwave

SAFETY WARNING SES Water Warns Against Swimming at Bough Beech Reservoir Amid Heatwave

UK News
SES Water Warns Against Swimming at Bough Beech Reservoir Amid Heatwave

SES Water Warns Against Swimming at Bough Beech Reservoir Amid Heatwave

UK News
Nicotine Pouches Are About to Be Regulated in the UK – Here’s What Changes in October 2026

Nicotine Pouches Are About to Be Regulated in the UK – Here’s What Changes in October 2026

UK News
Nicotine Pouches Are About to Be Regulated in the UK – Here’s What Changes in October 2026

Nicotine Pouches Are About to Be Regulated in the UK – Here’s What Changes in October 2026

UK News
Two Sheds Destroyed in Littlehampton Fire on Beaconsfield Road

FIRE OUTBREAK Two Sheds Destroyed in Littlehampton Fire on Beaconsfield Road

UK News
Two Sheds Destroyed in Littlehampton Fire on Beaconsfield Road

Two Sheds Destroyed in Littlehampton Fire on Beaconsfield Road

UK News
Watch Live