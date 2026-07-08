Police Appeal for Missing Paul Anderson in Bugle, Cornwall

Devon & Cornwall Police have issued a search appeal for Paul Anderson, a 72-year-old man reported missing from Bugle, near St Austell. Paul was last seen by his family at his Bugle home between 6pm and 7pm on Tuesday 30 June and was reported missing on Sunday 5 July after no contact with relatives.

Missing Since June 30

Paul Anderson, described as a white male approximately 5ft 6in tall with a slim build and short grey hair, was last seen wearing a baseball cap, a black or blue three-quarter length jacket with a green T-shirt, black jeans, and navy trainers.

Urgent Police Appeal

Police have urged anyone with information on Paul’s whereabouts to contact them immediately on 999, quoting log number 960 of 5/7/26. The local community and media have been asked to share Paul’s image to assist with the search.

Communitys Role In Search

Images of Paul have been released exclusively for the purpose of the missing appeal. Organisations using these images are responsible for ensuring their removal within four weeks of publication or sooner if notified by Devon & Cornwall Police.

Ongoing Investigation

The police continue to investigate Paul’s disappearance and stress the importance of public vigilance in helping bring him home safely.