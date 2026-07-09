Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

GIRL SERIOUSLY INJURED Teen Seriously Injured in Holsworthy A3072 Crash – Police Appeal Witnesses

Teen Seriously Injured in Holsworthy A3072 Crash – Police Appeal Witnesses

  Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating a serious collision on the A3072 near Holsworthy after a silver Volkswagen Polo crashed near Anvil Corner on Tuesday 7 July at 10.55pm. A teenage girl was seriously injured and airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Three other teenage passengers were discharged at the scene.

Urgent Police Appeal

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage to come forward. Information can be reported via 101 or the Devon and Cornwall Police website quoting log number 50260177304.

Incident Location

The single-vehicle crash happened on the A3072 near Anvil Corner, Holsworthy, prompting an extended road closure to allow collision investigators to carry out their work.

Emergency Response

Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene. The seriously injured teenage girl was airlifted to hospital, while three others travelling in the car were treated and discharged on site.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation remains ongoing as police gather evidence and witness statements. The force thanked the public for their patience during the road closure and investigation work.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CollisionPolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Manhunt Launched After Bedfordshire Family Murdered in Great Denham

FIRST PICTURE Manhunt Launched After Bedfordshire Family Murdered in Great Denham

UK News
Swindon School Cancels Detentions and Closes Early Due to Heatwave

HEAT WARNING Swindon School Cancels Detentions and Closes Early Due to Heatwave

UK News
Four Swedish Men Held After Cyprus Assault Leaves Man Fighting for Life

VICTIM CRITIAL Four Swedish Men Held After Cyprus Assault Leaves Man Fighting for Life

UK News
Ruth Ellis Granted Conditional Pardon as Last Woman Hanged in UK

MISCARRIAGE OF JUSTICE Ruth Ellis Granted Conditional Pardon as Last Woman Hanged in UK

UK News
Zimbabwean Man Suspect on Run After Bedfordshire Mother and Children Found Dead

SUSPECT NUMBER ONE Zimbabwean Man Suspect on Run After Bedfordshire Mother and Children Found Dead

UK News
NCA Arrests Suspected People Smuggler in Ashford Migrant Network Probe

SMUGGLING OPERATION NCA Arrests Suspected People Smuggler in Ashford Migrant Network Probe

UK News
Two Kent Car Thieves Jailed for House Burglaries and Vehicle Theft

CAR THEFT Two Kent Car Thieves Jailed for House Burglaries and Vehicle Theft

UK News
Rochester Man Jailed for Six Months of Brutal Abuse and Fridge Escape

ABUSE CONVICTION Rochester Man Jailed for Six Months of Brutal Abuse and Fridge Escape

UK News
Mother And Two Children Found Dead In Bedfordshire Home Murder Probe

MURDER MANHUNT Mother And Two Children Found Dead In Bedfordshire Home Murder Probe

UK News
South London Nurse Struck Off for Predatory Sexual Abuse of Patient

NURSE SCANDAL South London Nurse Struck Off for Predatory Sexual Abuse of Patient

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Sex Offender Jailed After 85mph Police Chase in Cuxton

Sex Offender Jailed After 85mph Police Chase in Cuxton

UK News
Sex Offender Jailed After 85mph Police Chase in Cuxton

Sex Offender Jailed After 85mph Police Chase in Cuxton

UK News
Fatal A13 Motorcycle Crash in East Ham Prompts Police Appeal

FATAL COLLISION Fatal A13 Motorcycle Crash in East Ham Prompts Police Appeal

UK News
Fatal A13 Motorcycle Crash in East Ham Prompts Police Appeal

Fatal A13 Motorcycle Crash in East Ham Prompts Police Appeal

UK News
Driver Jordan Bannon Jailed for Fatal Hit-and-Run in Cliffe

JUSTICE SERVED Driver Jordan Bannon Jailed for Fatal Hit-and-Run in Cliffe

UK News
Driver Jordan Bannon Jailed for Fatal Hit-and-Run in Cliffe

Driver Jordan Bannon Jailed for Fatal Hit-and-Run in Cliffe

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police Appeal for Missing Paul Anderson in Bugle, Cornwall

FIND PAUL Police Appeal for Missing Paul Anderson in Bugle, Cornwall

UK News
Police Appeal for Missing Paul Anderson in Bugle, Cornwall

Police Appeal for Missing Paul Anderson in Bugle, Cornwall

UK News
E-fit Released in Islington Stalking and Attack Investigation

StALKING PROBE E-fit Released in Islington Stalking and Attack Investigation

UK News
E-fit Released in Islington Stalking and Attack Investigation

E-fit Released in Islington Stalking and Attack Investigation

UK News
Remote Gaming Duty Changes Continue to Impact UK Casino Operators

Remote Gaming Duty Changes Continue to Impact UK Casino Operators

UK News
Remote Gaming Duty Changes Continue to Impact UK Casino Operators

Remote Gaming Duty Changes Continue to Impact UK Casino Operators

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
UK Government Unveils Major Veterinary Regulation Overhaul to Help Pet Owners

VET REFORM UK Government Unveils Major Veterinary Regulation Overhaul to Help Pet Owners

UK News
UK Government Unveils Major Veterinary Regulation Overhaul to Help Pet Owners

UK Government Unveils Major Veterinary Regulation Overhaul to Help Pet Owners

UK News
Mass Casualty Declared After Maryland Bus Hits Building in Pikesville

MAJOR INCIDENT Mass Casualty Declared After Maryland Bus Hits Building in Pikesville

UK News
Mass Casualty Declared After Maryland Bus Hits Building in Pikesville

Mass Casualty Declared After Maryland Bus Hits Building in Pikesville

UK News
HGV Trailer Fire on A34 Near Wash Common Quenched by Firefighters

FIRE ALERT HGV Trailer Fire on A34 Near Wash Common Quenched by Firefighters

UK News
HGV Trailer Fire on A34 Near Wash Common Quenched by Firefighters

HGV Trailer Fire on A34 Near Wash Common Quenched by Firefighters

UK News
Watch Live