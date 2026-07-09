Teen Seriously Injured in Holsworthy A3072 Crash – Police Appeal Witnesses

Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating a serious collision on the A3072 near Holsworthy after a silver Volkswagen Polo crashed near Anvil Corner on Tuesday 7 July at 10.55pm. A teenage girl was seriously injured and airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Three other teenage passengers were discharged at the scene.

Urgent Police Appeal

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage to come forward. Information can be reported via 101 or the Devon and Cornwall Police website quoting log number 50260177304.

Incident Location

The single-vehicle crash happened on the A3072 near Anvil Corner, Holsworthy, prompting an extended road closure to allow collision investigators to carry out their work.

Emergency Response

Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene. The seriously injured teenage girl was airlifted to hospital, while three others travelling in the car were treated and discharged on site.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation remains ongoing as police gather evidence and witness statements. The force thanked the public for their patience during the road closure and investigation work.