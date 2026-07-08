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NURSE SCANDAL South London Nurse Struck Off for Predatory Sexual Abuse of Patient

South London Nurse Struck Off for Predatory Sexual Abuse of Patient

Eliot Aluge, a South London mental health nurse, has been struck off the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) register after a disciplinary panel found he engaged in a sexual relationship with a vulnerable patient under his care. The patient, detained under the Mental Health Act and treated by the South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust (SLaM), suffered emotional and psychological harm as a result of Aluge’s conduct.

Sexual Relationship Confirmed

The NMC panel concluded that Aluge “entered into and continued a sexual relationship” with Patient A during her inpatient stay. Although Aluge claimed their relationship began before her admission, the panel described this as “implausible,” determining that the relationship likely started while she was detained and under his care.

Disturbing Abuse Of Trust

Patient A testified that Aluge took her to a park where he kissed and touched her inappropriately. She also reported that he later entered her room uninvited, exposed himself, and requested sexual acts. Aluge admitted to additional breaches including watching her bathe without female staff present, conducting night-time observations improperly, and obtaining her phone number without any clinical reason.

Persistent Harassment After Discharge

Following Patient A’s discharge, Aluge maintained contact, sending multiple messages, phone calls, and even requesting money, an act the panel labelled as “completely inappropriate.” His behaviour was characterised as “predatory” and a “significant departure” from professional nursing standards.

Swift Action And Dismissal

After concerns were raised, SLaM suspended Aluge on June 2, 2023, and dismissed him in October 2023. The trust fully supported the NMC’s investigation, which had already placed an interim conditions of practice order on Aluge. Vanessa Smith, Chief Nursing Officer at SLaM, condemned his actions, reaffirming the trust’s commitment to patient safety.

Striking Off For Public Protection

The NMC panel found Aluge’s insight into his misconduct limited and highlighted a “real risk of repetition.” As a result, he was struck off the nursing register to uphold public confidence and protect vulnerable patients. An interim suspension order remains in place during any appeal period.

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