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VICTIM CRITIAL Four Swedish Men Held After Cyprus Assault Leaves Man Fighting for Life

Four Swedish Men Held After Cyprus Assault Leaves Man Fighting for Life

Four Swedish tourists aged 18 have been arrested following a violent attack in Cyprus that left a 47-year-old Turkish Cypriot man critically injured and fighting for his life. The assault occurred on Sunday in Famagusta district, and authorities intercepted one suspect attempting to flee at Larnaca Airport. Police confirmed all four suspects are in custody as investigations continue.

Victims Critical Condition

The victim suffered serious head injuries, including a skull fracture and cerebral haemorrhage, after reportedly being assaulted and falling onto the road surface. He remains intubated in intensive care at Nicosia General Hospital, with doctors describing his condition as still serious but stable.

Suspects Identified As Tourists

Police disclosed all four suspects hold Swedish passports and are tourists in Cyprus, not residents. Their ethnic backgrounds include Albanian, Chilean, and Iraqi origins, according to reports by the Cyprus News Agency.

No Ethnic Motive Found

Investigators say the attack stemmed from a personal dispute with no evidence to link it to the victim’s Turkish Cypriot identity. Authorities believe the victim had no prior relationship with the suspects, indicating the incident was unplanned and spontaneous.

Political Interest In Case

The assault has attracted political attention across Cyprus’s divided communities. Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman requested official updates via the bicommunal technical committee on crime, highlighting the case’s wider significance.

Ongoing Investigation

The Famagusta Criminal Investigation Department is leading the inquiry, treating the case as assault causing grievous bodily harm. The suspects have been remanded in custody while detectives build their case.

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Topics :Crime

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