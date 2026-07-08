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FATAL COLLISION Fatal A13 Motorcycle Crash in East Ham Prompts Police Appeal

Fatal A13 Motorcycle Crash in East Ham Prompts Police Appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision on the A13 in East Ham involving a motorcycle and a car on the evening of Tuesday, 7 July. The crash happened at 5.38pm at the junction of Woolwich Manor Way and Newham Way. Emergency services including the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade attended. The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was critically injured and later died in hospital. The car driver, a 27-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

Fatal Crash Investigation

Detective Inspector Mark Braithwaite of the Met’s Road and Transport Policing Command confirmed the driver’s arrest and stressed the ongoing nature of the investigation. Specialist officers are supporting the family of the deceased during this difficult time.

Witnesses Urged To Come Forward

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has CCTV and dashcam footage to contact them. Information is vital to build a full picture of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

How To Help Police

  • Call 101 quoting CAD 6417/08JULY26
  • Provide anonymous information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Community Impact

The tragic death highlights ongoing road safety concerns on the A13 and the need for vigilance among motorists in East Ham. Law enforcement continues to prioritise preventing dangerous driving incidents.

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