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ROAD CLOSURE A36 Wiltshire Closed Both Ways After Car Leaves Road in Collision

A36 Wiltshire Closed Both Ways After Car Leaves Road in Collision

The A36 in Wiltshire is shut in both directions between the A338 at Salisbury and the A27 near White Parish following a collision involving a car that left the carriageway. Emergency services are currently at the scene managing the incident.

Road Shut Both Ways

Authorities have closed the road entirely to ensure safety and allow emergency responders to work. Drivers are advised to expect delays and plan alternative routes.

Local Diversions In Place

Traffic is being redirected via local roads while the A36 remains closed. Motorists should follow posted diversion signs and consider allowing extra travel time.

Emergency Services Responding

Police and emergency crews are on-site managing the situation and attending to any casualties. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Stay Informed

For the latest travel information, visit the Traffic England website or check travel apps. You can also contact the 24/7 helpline on 0300 123 5000 for up-to-date details on the incident.

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