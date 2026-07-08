Foster + Partners on Trial Over Fatal Falling Window in London Tower

Foster + Partners and three other companies are on trial at Inner London Crown Court over the death of Mick Ferris, 53, who was killed instantly when a 130kg window pane fell 26 storeys from The Corniche tower block on London’s Embankment on October 2, 2018. The prosecution argues that the architecture firm ignored foreseeable risks linked to the dangerous outward-opening window design.

Fatal Window Failure

Mr Ferris, a driver for Clarkes Of London, was returning to his coach opposite the building when the glass panel measuring 85cm by 190cm smashed onto the pavement below. The prosecution says the window was held only by a single metal restrictor, making it vulnerable to being pried off by wind gusts.

Ignored Earlier Warning

In August 2017, a window panel from the same development had already fallen but caused no injuries. Jurors heard that despite this incident, Foster + Partners and developers failed to revise the window designs or introduce sufficient safety measures.

Design Changes Under Fire

Originally designed to open inward safely, the windows were changed to outward opening without proper failsafe backup systems. Prosecutor Gordon Menzies said it was “reasonably practicable” for the architects to design safer windows but they failed to do so.

Multiple Missed Opportunities

The court was told of eight missed chances to reconsider the window safety risk. Temporary warnings advising residents not to open windows and instructing construction workers to avoid opening them were insufficient safeguards.

Duty Of Care Questioned

St James Group Ltd took responsibility as principal designer in 2015, charged with overseeing health and safety. The trial centres on whether Foster + Partners and others failed their legal duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974, resulting in a preventable death.