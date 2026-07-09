Rosdeep Adekoya Removed by Police in Glasgow Amid Community Outcry

Police were forced to remove Rosdeep Adekoya, the mother responsible for the death of three-year-old Mikaeel Kular, from a Glasgow East End home on 6 July 2026 after a crowd gathered upon learning of her presence. Residents in the Greenfield area expressed fear and anger, concerned about her living near young children and a playpark.

Community Shock And Distress

Families described being blindsided and unsettled by Adekoya’s quiet return to the neighbourhood. Many were worried about the proximity to children and the lack of prior communication about her presence. The emotional impact remains raw, given the notoriety of Mikaeel’s case and the trauma it caused locally.

Police Manage Tense Situation

Officers prioritised public safety, preventing any physical altercations as the crowd became vocal outside the property. Adekoya was escorted from the house alongside two women and placed into a police vehicle to avoid escalation and protect all involved.

Background of the Mikaeel Kular Case

In January 2014, Mikaeel died from fatal injuries inflicted by his mother, Rosdeep Adekoya.

Adekoya concealed his body in a suitcase and dumped it in woodland near Kirkcaldy.

She was convicted of culpable homicide and served part of an 11-year sentence before her release in 2021.

Lasting Impact On Community

The tragedy devastated Mikaeel’s family, local residents, and the wider Scottish public. Community searches, vigils, and the ongoing pain underline the need for transparency when rehousing high-profile offenders.

Calls For Safety And Transparency

Residents stressed the right to feel safe in their communities and the importance of placing victims and their families at the centre of discussions—not offenders. Mikaeel’s name and tragic story continue to resonate deeply in Glasgow and beyond.