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CAUGHT ON CAMERA Calne Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Communication with Teen

Calne Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Communication with Teen

A 37-year-old man from Calne has pleaded guilty to sexual communication with a 15-year-old girl, admitting to making explicit advances and witness intimidation. Jason Payne appeared at Swindon Crown Court on 8 July where he was ordered to register as a sex offender and remanded in custody pending sentencing in September. Wiltshire Police led the investigation after Payne contacted the teenager on Snapchat earlier in the year, pretending to be her ex-boyfriend.

Disturbing Messages Exposed

Payne sent intimate and explicit messages to the teenage victim, including revealing he had masturbated over a bikini photo of her. He requested further intimate images, making sexual remarks such as “Full on craved you yesterday” and “I was horny for you omg.” The girl, alarmed by the messages, alerted her mother, who began inquiries that identified Payne as the sender.

Evidence Secured Through CCTV

The victim’s mother matched a photograph sent by Payne to a location and reviewed CCTV footage, which confirmed Payne had taken the image. The police were informed immediately, resulting in Payne’s arrest. Although released on bail, Payne breached conditions by contacting the victim and her mother, using threats of self-harm in attempts to intimidate them into withdrawing support for the prosecution.

Police Praise Victims Courage

“Payne is a predator who repeatedly preyed on the victim, first by sending sexually explicit communications to her, and then by breaking his bail conditions to pressure her and her family,” said Local Crime Investigator Christopher Wright. “I commend the family for their courage in continuing to support the investigation, which has led to Payne pleading guilty. We take these offences incredibly seriously and will ensure offenders like Payne are held to account.”

Previous Offences Known

At the time of the new offences, Payne was already serving a non-custodial sentence for hacking a woman’s phone and disclosing sexual images. Sentencing is scheduled for 3 September at Swindon Crown Court.

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