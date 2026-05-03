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DRUG CHARGES Toby Ideh Charged With Drug Possession and Harassment in Grays

22-year-old booze driver banned for 14 months after crashing into a wall

A 26-year-old man from Grays has been charged with possession of a Class B drug, exposure, and harassment following his arrest on Saturday. Toby Ideh, of Hathaway Road, was remanded in custody ahead of his Southend Magistrates’ Court appearance on Monday.

Arrest in Grays

Police detained Toby Ideh after discovering evidence related to drug possession. The man was also accused of exposing himself and harassing others, prompting swift action from law enforcement.

Court Appearance Scheduled

Ideh was remanded in custody pending his hearing at Southend Magistrates’ Court. Court officials will decide the next steps in the case as legal proceedings continue.

Police Statement

Local police have confirmed the charges and stressed their commitment to tackling drug-related offences and anti-social behaviour in the Grays area.

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