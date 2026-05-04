Convicted Killer Sentenced for Racial Assault on Jewish Chaplain in Cambridgeshire Prison

A convicted killer launched a racially motivated assault on a Jewish chaplain visiting HMP Whitemoor prison in Cambridgeshire on 14 September last year. Joseph Gynane, 41, attacked the chaplain while he was supporting prisoners on the top floor landing just before 2.30pm, shouting “Allah Akbar” as he struck from behind.

Brutal Prison Assault

Gynane punched the chaplain to the back of the head with such force that he fell to the floor. Despite being sprayed with PAVA spray by a prison officer, Gynane continued to strike him repeatedly. The assault only stopped when staff intervened fully.

Serious Injuries Suffered

The chaplain was swiftly taken to a safer part of the prison and later treated at Peterborough City Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a broken jaw and broken thumb. He told police he believed the attack was motivated by his Jewish faith and the black skull cap he was wearing.

Attackers Violent History

Gynane was already serving a life sentence with a 30-year minimum term for murdering a friend and stabbing a 16-year-old in London in 2019. Following the assault, he was placed in segregation and covered his cell walls in graffiti, including “free Palestine” and “Death to the IDF”.

Lengthy Sentence Added

At Cambridge Crown Court on 1 May, Gynane admitted racially aggravated grievous bodily harm assault. He was sentenced to an additional 11 years—six years imprisonment plus a five-year extended licence—on top of his existing life term, meaning he will remain in custody until at least 2055.