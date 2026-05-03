Asad Hussain Guilty of Stalking and Assault Using Fake Tinder Profiles in Cheshire

A man from Heald Green, Cheadle, has been found guilty of stalking and assault after creating fake Tinder profiles of his ex-girlfriend to lure multiple men to her home address in Cheshire. Asad Hussain, 36, was convicted following a nine-day trial at Chester Crown Court that began on 20 April 2026. Police and specialist officers exposed the deception that caused serious alarm and distress to the victim and her family.

Fake Tinder Profiles Used

Hussain, operating under the alias ‘Mick Renney’, created false Tinder accounts impersonating his ex-girlfriend. This led at least 18 men to attend her home, believing they had matched with her and invited themselves over. Some were told the victim was interested in a ‘rape fantasy’ scenario, with contradictory messages about consent suggesting ‘no’ meant ‘wanting more’.

Controlling And Violent Behaviour

The court heard how Hussain became increasingly controlling during their relationship, turning up uninvited to the victim’s home and harassing her for hours. On 6 May 2026, he assaulted her after forcibly entering the bathroom and took her mobile phone. After the relationship ended, Hussain contacted the victim’s daughter and friends with accusations and tried to rekindle contact.

Police And Evidence Work

Following reports from the victim, Northwich Local Policing Unit launched an investigation. They identified Hussain by analysing video doorbell footage, identifying his Audi R8, and matching vehicle registration details. Hussain’s efforts to hide his identity, including changing car registration and deleting mobile devices, were uncovered by Cheshire Police’s Harm Reduction Unit.

Arrest And Denial

Hussain was arrested on 6 October 2026 by Cumbria Police but denied any involvement, stating he never knew the victim or used Tinder. Despite his denials, evidence, including CCTV, ANPR data, and mobile tracking, disproved his claims. He was charged in March 2027 with stalking, causing serious alarm, assault by beating, and failing to comply with a Section 49 RIPA notice to provide device passwords.

Legal Proceedings Ongoing

Hussain continues to deny all offences. His sentencing date has yet to be set following his conviction. Investigations highlighted the dangers and emotional trauma from the misuse of social media and deception in abusive stalking cases.