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DRUGS ARREST Sheffield Drug Dealer Jailed for Cuckooing Schizophrenic Man’s Flat with Machete

Sheffield Drug Dealer Jailed for Cuckooing Schizophrenic Man’s Flat with Machete

A 25-year-old Sheffield man, Bryan Nyoni, has been jailed for three years and ten months after illegally taking over the flat of a vulnerable schizophrenic recovering addict while armed with a machete. Nyoni moved into the victim’s home on Basegreen Road in April 2025 and forced him out of his bedroom, compelling him to sleep in a chair or rough outside. Over about a month, Nyoni sold crack cocaine and heroin from the property before the frightened man finally reported him to the police.

Armed Intimidation Tactic

Nyoni used the threat of violence, brandishing a machete to control the victim and coerce him into giving up his living space as he ran his drug dealing operation.

Cuckooing Exploitation

The court was told how Nyoni abused the victim’s trust and vulnerability, turning the property into a base for Class A drugs and violating the man’s rights and safety.

Legal Consequences

Nyoni admitted charges of drug supply and harassment involving putting a person in fear of violence. He received a 3 year and 10-month prison sentence plus a seven-year restraining order restraining him from contacting the victim.

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