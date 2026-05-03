Bradford Man Jailed 18 Years for Attempted Rape and Assault in Park

A 36-year-old man from Moor View Drive, Bradford, has been sentenced to 18-and-a-half years in prison after being found guilty of attempted rape, intentional strangulation, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Khairul Amin was convicted following an attack on a woman in her 30s at a local park on the evening of 28 August.

Attack In Bradford Park

The victim called the police at around 9pm to report being sexually assaulted and strangled by an unknown man. The attack resulted in serious head injuries requiring hospital treatment.

Serious Injuries Confirmed

The woman suffered significant head trauma as a result of the assault. Emergency services responded swiftly following her call to the police.

Police Response And Conviction

Officers launched an immediate investigation leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of Khairul Amin. The lengthy prison sentence reflects the severity of the crimes committed.

Safety Warning To Public

Authorities have urged residents to stay vigilant and report suspicious behaviour to help prevent similar attacks.