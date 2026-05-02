Teacher Jamie Varley Denies Murder of Baby Preston in Preston Court Trial

A teacher, Jamie Varley, 37, stands accused of the sexual abuse and murder of 13-month-old Preston Davey, who he was adopting. The alleged offences occurred in Preston, with the baby dying in Blackpool Victoria Hospital in July 2023. Varley’s partner, John McGowan-Fazackerley, 32, also faces charges of allowing the child’s death, both denying all allegations in court.

Shocking Text Revealed

The jury was shown a text message sent from Varley’s phone to McGowan-Fazackerley on July 10, 2023, which read: “Your son’s in hospital. I strangled him. Jokes, just give me a call when done.” This message is central to the prosecution’s case.

Baby Suffered Multiple Injuries

Prosecutors allege Preston suffered 40 injuries over four months in the care of Varley and McGowan-Fazackerley before his death. The case highlights alleged significant child cruelty and abuse.

Claims Of Sleep Struggles

During the trial, it emerged Varley sent messages describing difficulties with Preston’s sleeping patterns shortly after the child moved into their home in Blackpool on April 1, 2023. He messaged his sister, calling Preston “dead meat today” due to lack of sleep, and to a friend saying he wanted to “put him in the field with the cows.”

Full Denials From Accused

Varley denies charges including murder, manslaughter, sexual assault, and multiple counts of child cruelty. McGowan-Fazackerley denies charges of allowing the death, child cruelty, and sexual assault. The trial continues with further evidence set for May 5.