Man Charged with Murder of Woman in Fulham After Fatal Attack

Mehdi Madar, 45, has been charged with the murder of Sophinia Bertrand, 46, following a fatal attack in Fulham. Police and london/">London Ambulance Service were called to a property on Tyrawley Road, SW6, at 1:10am on Thursday, 30 April, after reports that a woman had suffered head injuries. Despite paramedics’ efforts, Ms Bertrand was pronounced dead at the scene.

Victim’s Identity Confirmed

The woman has been formally identified as 46-year-old Sophinia Bertrand. A post-mortem confirmed blunt force trauma as the cause of death. Specialist officers are providing support to the victim’s family during this difficult time.

Suspect Arrested Promptly

Mehdi Madar, residing at the same Tyrawley Road address, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. Police confirmed he was known to the victim.

Legal Proceedings Underway

On Friday, 1 May, Madar was charged with murder. He is currently remanded in custody and is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 2 May.