Emergency Services Respond to Incident at Northfleet Lake Near Ebbsfleet

Emergency services including police, paramedics, fire crews, and scuba divers have responded to a serious incident at a lake near Black Eagle Drive in Northfleet, close to the Donkey Path linking Ebbsfleet to Swanscombe, this afternoon, May 27. Eyewitnesses reported a large presence of emergency responders at around 5pm, although the nature of the incident has not been officially confirmed.

Lake Scene Swarmed

Multiple emergency units rushed to the scene, where scuba divers were seen entering the water. Local residents described the area as being “packed” with police and ambulance crews, highlighting the scale of the response. Official police and ambulance sources have yet to provide details.

Community Reaction

Social media posts from the area reveal growing concern from local families, with many checking on their children’s safety near the lakes following the emergency call-out. Several witnesses have expressed worry, reflecting the shock felt across the community.

Safety Warnings Amid Heatwave

The incident comes amid heightened warnings to the public from the Royal Life Saving Society after nine people tragically died in water-related incidents during the recent bank holiday heatwave. Authorities have urged people to exercise caution and “stop and think” before entering any water bodies this summer.

Official Information Pending

Kent Police and ambulance services have been contacted for further information. Residents are urged to stay clear of the area to allow emergency crews to work efficiently. Updates will follow as more details become available.