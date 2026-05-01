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BRING HER HOME Missing Meopham Teen Demi-Leigh Spouse Last Seen on Wrotham Road

Missing Meopham Teen Demi-Leigh Spouse Last Seen on Wrotham Road

The public is urgently asked to help find Demi-Leigh Spouse, a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Meopham. She was last spotted around 5pm on Thursday, 30 April 2026 in the Wrotham Road area, Kent Police confirmed, who are concerned for her welfare.

Demi-leigh’s Description

Demi-Leigh is described as white, approximately 5ft 3in tall, with a slim build. She has brown hair and brown eyes. At the time she went missing, she may have been wearing a bright pink long-sleeved gym top, bright pink leggings, and black slider shoes.

Locations Of Interest

She has known links to both London and Cambridgeshire, suggesting she may have travelled beyond the local area. Police are exploring all possibilities as the search continues.

Police Appeal For Information

Kent Police are urging anyone who has seen Demi-Leigh or has information about her whereabouts to come forward immediately. Critical information should be reported by calling 999, while other tips can be shared via the non-emergency 101 number or through the live chat on the Kent Police website. Reference 30-1353 should be quoted.

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