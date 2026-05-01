Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sparked fierce controversy by praising the UK’s declining birth rates as ‘the best bit of global news in a long time.’ Writing in the Daily Mail, Johnson argued that a smaller global population would reduce environmental strain and dismissed concerns over workforce shortages, suggesting advances in artificial intelligence could fill gaps instead.

Contrarian Viewpoint

Johnson criticised the prevalent ‘doom-mongering’ around falling fertility rates and framed the global baby bust as a necessary correction following decades of rapid population growth. He pointed out that since his birth, the world population surged from around three billion to more than eight billion – a change linked to environmental harm and disappearing natural landscapes.

Labour Shortage Solutions

Rejecting calls to increase migration to address workforce deficits, Johnson described such suggestions as ‘rubbish.’ He argued that productivity improvements and AI innovations could mitigate labour shortfalls, making demographic panic unwarranted. Johnson emphasised that smart policy, not endless population growth, should address ageing populations and pension system pressures.

UK Birth Rate Facts

The column cited sobering UK statistics, noting fertility rates have dropped to approximately 1.42 children per woman, well below the 2.1 replacement level. Official projections expect deaths to surpass births in the UK by mid-2026 for the first time, underscoring a demographic turning point.

Backlash And Criticism

Johnson’s comments ignited a swift backlash, with Reform UK’s Zia Yusuf calling him a ‘deranged sociopath.’ The divide highlights tension between those viewing falling birth rates as a national and economic threat versus those who see it as environmental pragmatism. Critics also noted contradictions in Johnson’s position, pointing out his premiership saw record net migration and that he personally has numerous children, challenging his own demographic message.

Ongoing Demographic Debate

The debate reflects a key division in contemporary conservatism between pro-natalist views fearing economic and cultural decline, and supporters of environmental sustainability and technological adaptation. Johnson’s provocative column is set to fuel this argument further as Britain faces complex demographic changes.