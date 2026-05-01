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COFFEE DEBATE Starbucks CEO Defends Coffee Price as Premium Experience

Starbucks CEO Defends $9 Coffee Price as Premium Experience

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol has defended the company’s steep $9 coffee price, insisting customers pay for the “premium experience” rather than just the drink itself. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal and CNBC, Niccol highlighted how the cost reflects more than a simple beverage – it’s about the overall Starbucks experience.

Ceo On Coffee Cost

Niccol, who earned over $26 million last year, admitted that a $9 coffee might feel like a splurge for many. He said, “In some cases, a $9 experience does feel like you’re splurging, and then what that means is we have to make it worthwhile.”

Experience Over Price

The Starbucks chief explained that customers expect a special experience regardless of their income, describing the pricey coffee as a “really affordable premium experience.” He urged consumers not to focus solely on the price tag but on the value they receive.

Public Reaction Mixed

Many consumers question whether waiting in line and receiving a standard coffee justifies such a high price, especially compared to world-class brews available overseas for just a fraction of the cost. However, Starbucks still commands a loyal following willing to pay top dollar.

Alternatives Remain

Starbucks’ position hasn’t stopped coffee aficionados from seeking cheaper or more authentic options worldwide. For those put off by the $9 price, numerous alternatives offer great value. Meanwhile, Starbucks continues to position itself as a premium brand.

Notable Past Incidents

Starbucks has faced high-profile incidents related to coffee, including a £39 million payout after a customer suffered burns from a coffee spill at a drive-thru. These events add to the complex public perception of the brand’s pricing and experience.

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