Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TERROR BREACH Birmingham Terror Offender Jailed Over Breach of Conditions

Birmingham Terror Offender Jailed Over Breach of Conditions

Mohammed Zahir Khan, a 48-year-old man from Alum Rock, Birmingham, has been sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison for breaching conditions tied to his status as a registered terrorist offender. Khan repeatedly posted online content supporting a proscribed organisation and possessed unauthorised devices and accounts despite strict post-release restrictions. The sentencing follows his arrest by Counter Terrorism Policing officers in March last year.

History Of Terror Convictions

In 2018, Khan was jailed for four and a half years after convictions that included encouraging terrorism, disseminating terrorism materials, and publishing content to stir up religious hatred. Upon release in December 2024, he was subjected to rigorous notification and control measures designed to manage terrorist offenders in the community.

Serious Crime Prevention Order Breached

Khan violated a Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO) imposed upon his release, which restricted his use of electronic devices and online accounts. He failed to disclose possession of two cars, a mobile phone number, an email address—used to apply for a passport and driving licence—and a bank account. Khan met the police on multiple occasions but withheld this critical information, violating the conditions placed on him.

Guilty Pleas And Charges

In February, Khan pleaded guilty to offences including expressing support for a proscribed organisation, breaching the SCPO, and multiple failures under notification requirements mandated by the Counter Terrorism Act 2008. His conviction highlights ongoing efforts to monitor and control released terrorist offenders closely.

Police Response And Legal Control

Counter Terrorism Policing continues to enforce stringent measures on convicted terrorists after release. All such offenders must comply with notification rules and additional restrictions under serious crime prevention orders to limit risks to public safety.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
EasyJet Strikes Threaten UK Flights to Italy This Weekend

TRAVEL CHAOS EasyJet Strikes Threaten UK Flights to Italy This Weekend

UK News
Bristol Man Charged with Murder After Birmingham Street Killing

VAPE CHARGES Thrapston Vape Shop Owner Charged With Rape and Strangulation

UK News
Merseyside Police Search For Wanted Man Caiden Newman From Kensington

POLICE APPEAL Merseyside Police Search For Wanted Man Caiden Newman From Kensington

UK News
New Law Boosts Pet Ownership Rights for Renters Across England

PET FREEDOM New Law Boosts Pet Ownership Rights for Renters Across England

UK News
Man Jailed for Attempted Drowning of Pregnant Girlfriend in Godmanchester

SEVERE ABUSE Man Jailed for Attempted Drowning of Pregnant Girlfriend in Godmanchester

UK News
Five Jailed Over £4m Cannabis Farms Across West Yorkshire

MAJOR DRUGS BUST Five Jailed Over £4m Cannabis Farms Across West Yorkshire

UK News
Manchester Airport Assault Trial: Brothers Deny Attacking Armed Officer

UNDER ATTACK Manchester Airport Assault Trial: Brothers Deny Attacking Armed Officer

UK News
Teen Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter of Mackenzie Ball in Sheffield Road Incident

FATAL ALTERCATION Teen Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter of Mackenzie Ball in Sheffield Road Incident

UK News
South Norfolk Teen Charged with Terrorism and Explosives Offences

TERROR CHARGES South Norfolk Teen Charged with Terrorism and Explosives Offences

UK News
Man jailed for manslaughter after Worthing pensioner dies

FATAL INCIDENT Man jailed for manslaughter after Worthing pensioner dies

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Salford Bus Driver Assaulted After Refusing Passenger Request

BUS DRIVER ATTACK Salford Bus Driver Assaulted After Refusing Passenger Request

UK News
Salford Bus Driver Assaulted After Refusing Passenger Request

Salford Bus Driver Assaulted After Refusing Passenger Request

UK News
Man Charged After Golders Green Terrorist Stabbing Attack

Man Charged After Golders Green Terrorist Stabbing Attack

UK News
Man Charged After Golders Green Terrorist Stabbing Attack

Man Charged After Golders Green Terrorist Stabbing Attack

UK News
Asda Recalls Beer Battered Cod Fishcakes Over Plastic Risk

FOOD RECALL Asda Recalls Beer Battered Cod Fishcakes Over Plastic Risk

UK News
Asda Recalls Beer Battered Cod Fishcakes Over Plastic Risk

Asda Recalls Beer Battered Cod Fishcakes Over Plastic Risk

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Two Kent Sex Offenders Jailed For Breaching Court Orders

PREDATORY OFFENDERS Two Kent Sex Offenders Jailed For Breaching Court Orders

UK News
Two Kent Sex Offenders Jailed For Breaching Court Orders

Two Kent Sex Offenders Jailed For Breaching Court Orders

UK News
Missing Meopham Teen Demi-Leigh Spouse Last Seen on Wrotham Road

BRING HER HOME Missing Meopham Teen Demi-Leigh Spouse Last Seen on Wrotham Road

UK News
Missing Meopham Teen Demi-Leigh Spouse Last Seen on Wrotham Road

Missing Meopham Teen Demi-Leigh Spouse Last Seen on Wrotham Road

UK News
Man Jailed for High-Speed Police Chase in Chippenham with Child on Board

POLICE CHASE Man Jailed for High-Speed Police Chase in Chippenham with Child on Board

UK News
Man Jailed for High-Speed Police Chase in Chippenham with Child on Board

Man Jailed for High-Speed Police Chase in Chippenham with Child on Board

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
22-year-old booze driver banned for 14 months after crashing into a wall

STREET ROBBERY CHARGES Two Men Charged Over Taunton Necklace Robbery Attack

UK News
22-year-old booze driver banned for 14 months after crashing into a wall

Two Men Charged Over Taunton Necklace Robbery Attack

UK News
Police Seek Man Over Serious Assault in Southsea on Palmerston Road

SOUTHSEA STREET ATTACK Police Seek Man Over Serious Assault in Southsea on Palmerston Road

UK News
Police Seek Man Over Serious Assault in Southsea on Palmerston Road

Police Seek Man Over Serious Assault in Southsea on Palmerston Road

UK News
Body Found in Search for Missing Tonbridge Woman Joanna Lewis

TRAGIC NEWS Body Found in Search for Missing Tonbridge Woman Joanna Lewis

UK News
Body Found in Search for Missing Tonbridge Woman Joanna Lewis

Body Found in Search for Missing Tonbridge Woman Joanna Lewis

UK News
Watch Live