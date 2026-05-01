Birmingham Terror Offender Jailed Over Breach of Conditions

Mohammed Zahir Khan, a 48-year-old man from Alum Rock, Birmingham, has been sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison for breaching conditions tied to his status as a registered terrorist offender. Khan repeatedly posted online content supporting a proscribed organisation and possessed unauthorised devices and accounts despite strict post-release restrictions. The sentencing follows his arrest by Counter Terrorism Policing officers in March last year.

History Of Terror Convictions

In 2018, Khan was jailed for four and a half years after convictions that included encouraging terrorism, disseminating terrorism materials, and publishing content to stir up religious hatred. Upon release in December 2024, he was subjected to rigorous notification and control measures designed to manage terrorist offenders in the community.

Serious Crime Prevention Order Breached

Khan violated a Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO) imposed upon his release, which restricted his use of electronic devices and online accounts. He failed to disclose possession of two cars, a mobile phone number, an email address—used to apply for a passport and driving licence—and a bank account. Khan met the police on multiple occasions but withheld this critical information, violating the conditions placed on him.

Guilty Pleas And Charges

In February, Khan pleaded guilty to offences including expressing support for a proscribed organisation, breaching the SCPO, and multiple failures under notification requirements mandated by the Counter Terrorism Act 2008. His conviction highlights ongoing efforts to monitor and control released terrorist offenders closely.

Police Response And Legal Control

Counter Terrorism Policing continues to enforce stringent measures on convicted terrorists after release. All such offenders must comply with notification rules and additional restrictions under serious crime prevention orders to limit risks to public safety.