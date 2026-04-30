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FATAL INCIDENT Man jailed for manslaughter after Worthing pensioner dies

Man jailed for manslaughter after Worthing pensioner dies

  A 40-year-old man, Arno Engels, has been jailed following the fatal assault of 80-year-old Anthony “Tony” Scarrott at his home in Worthing. The incident occurred on 11 September 2025 at Westcourt Road, where Mr Scarrott sustained serious head injuries. Despite emergency services rushing him to the hospital, Mr Scarrott died three days later on 14 September.

Fatal Incident In Worthing

Arno Engels, of no fixed address, was staying at Mr Scarrott’s flat when an argument escalated. Engels slapped Mr Scarrott, causing him to fall and suffer a critical head injury that led to his death.

Worthing Attack

The Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team led the investigation, initially arresting Engels on suspicion of assault. After Mr Scarrott’s death, Engels admitted the assault while walking to surrender himself and was subsequently charged with murder before pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Court Sentencing Details

At Hove Crown Court on 30 April, Engels was sentenced to two years and four months in prison. The reduced charge of manslaughter reflected his guilty plea.

Detective’s Remarks on the Case

“Tony was kind enough to offer Engels a place to stay in his home, but Engels took advantage of his generosity, losing his temper and hitting Tony, ultimately causing him fatal injuries,” said Detective Inspector Amanda Zinyama. “This has been a tragic and distressing case, and Engels has rightfully been given a custodial sentence for the serious consequences of his actions.”

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