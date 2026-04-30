The family of Antonio Monteiro, 43, from Andover, have paid moving tribute after he died in a collision on the A346 at Collingbourne Ducis. Antonio was riding his motorcycle when it was involved in a crash with a Land Rover and a Volkswagen ID3. Wiltshire Police are investigating the incident, which has deeply affected his loved ones.

Remembering Antonio Monteiro

Antonio’s family described him as “an amazing father and husband” whose personality left a lasting mark on everyone who knew him. They said:

“Antonio had a massive heart, a contagious smile and was a very joyful person on top of being an amazing father and husband. He will be hugely missed by all but remembered for his love for motorbikes and his compassion for others.”

Collision On The A346

The tragic crash involved Antonio’s motorcycle and two vehicles, a Land Rover and a Volkswagen ID3, on the busy A346 road. The circumstances surrounding the collision remain under police inquiry.

Community In Mourning

The accident has sent shockwaves through the local community in Collingbourne Ducis and Andover, where Antonio was well known and respected. Tributes continue to pour in from friends, family, and colleagues.

Collision Collision

Wiltshire Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward and provide information to aid their investigation into the collision that claimed Antonio’s life.