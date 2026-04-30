Iranian Asylum Seeker Jailed for Rape at South London Shelter

A 19-year-old Iranian asylum seeker has been sentenced to seven years in a young offender institution for raping a 16-year-old girl at a Salvation Army-run accommodation in Denmark Hill, south London. Shahram Rasouli, who arrived in the UK earlier in 2023, plied the victim and her friend with vodka and BuzzBallz cocktails before carrying out the attack in August last year.

Victims Trauma Revealed

The victim, who was a virgin, repeatedly told Rasouli she did not want sex, but he ignored her refusals and raped her. The court heard she has been left traumatised, suffering from flashbacks, nightmares, and a deep fear of leaving her home.

Perpetrator Denies Charges

Despite Rasouli’s denial of the rape charge throughout the trial, Inner London Crown Court found him guilty. The evidence presented confirmed his culpability beyond a reasonable doubt.

Sentencing At Inner London Crown

On Thursday, the judge sentenced Rasouli to a seven-year custodial term at a young offender institution, reflecting the severity of the offence and his breach of trust within vulnerable housing.