Stockton Teacher Banned 3 Years Over Lies About Sex Offender Relationship

Harriet Brown, 31, an assistant headteacher at St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School in Stockton, has been banned from teaching for three years after lying about her ongoing relationship with a convicted child sex offender. Despite telling school management she had ended the relationship, Brown maintained regular prison visits and daily phone contact with the inmate from July 2020 to September 2023, according to the Teaching Regulation Authority (TRA).

Secret Prison Visits

Visitor logs from HMP Northumberland revealed Brown made fortnightly visits to the convicted offender while employed in a trusted role leading additional needs and safeguarding at the school. She claimed to school bosses the relationship was over following the man’s 2020 conviction for offences against a child under 13.

Dishonesty Exposed

When questioned about her contact, Brown was vague and not truthful until confronted with prison records. The TRA panel concluded she knowingly failed to disclose the full extent of her ongoing relationship, demonstrating a serious lack of integrity.

Professional Consequences

The Secretary of State for Education approved Brown’s teaching ban until April 2029 to allow time for her to develop insight and remorse. The panel described her misconduct as sustained behaviour that could damage public trust in the teaching profession.

Lost Leadership Prospects

Once seen as a promising school leader and well-respected colleague, Brown’s actions have resulted in a professional suspension that will prevent her from returning to any school in England without approval.