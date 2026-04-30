Labour Mayor Naheed Ejaz Jailed for Covering Son’s Teenage Rape Case

Labour Mayor Naheed Ejaz, 61, has been sentenced to three years in prison for obstructing justice by helping her son conceal evidence after he raped a 15-year-old girl while she was unconscious. The incident, which took place when the teenager blacked out, led to a police investigation when Ejaz initially refused officers entry to her home and assisted her son in hiding crucial evidence.

Mayor’s Role Revealed

Judge criticised Ejaz for deliberately attempting to shield her son, Diwan Khan, from legal consequences. She spoke in Urdu to Khan to facilitate hiding his phone, which contained incriminating material related to the assault.

Police Struggle At Scene

Officers were denied immediate access to Ejaz’s residence, being held outside for over a minute and a half. This delay hampered the initial stages of the investigation and raised concerns about obstruction.

Son Found Guilty

Diwan Khan was found guilty of raping the unconscious 15-year-old, a crime that has sparked outrage and intense media scrutiny over the family’s attempts to evade justice.

Legal Aftermath

The court’s sentencing of the mayor highlights the consequences of obstructing police work, emphasising that public officials are held accountable for their actions when interfering with justice.