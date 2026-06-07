Cyclist John Carr Dies in New Brighton Traffic Incident Police Appeal

John Edward Carr, 68, tragically died after his bicycle hit a stationary van on Rowson Street, New Brighton, at around 11:30am on Friday. Emergency services were called following reports that Mr Carr swerved to avoid a Nissan Micra before colliding with the van waiting at traffic lights. He was taken to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. Merseyside Police are leading the investigation.

Family Tribute To John

Mr Carr’s family remembered him as a “kind,” “funny,” and “open-minded” man with a big heart. They fondly recalled his love of virtual golf and spoke of his 27-year career as a Merchant Navy cook. The family stressed, “We don’t want him to just become another headline. He was a real person. He was loved, and he mattered.”

Arrest Made In Investigation

A 65-year-old woman from Wallasey was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and failing to stop at the scene. She was questioned and later released under investigation. Meanwhile, the van driver remained on site assisting police inquiries.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson from Merseyside Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit urged anyone with dashcam footage or information to come forward. He said, “Any help we receive, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be vital as we build a picture of what happened.” Officers also thanked community members who helped Mr Carr after the incident.

Ongoing Police Enquiry

The investigation continues with officers gathering evidence and witness statements to provide answers for Mr Carr’s family. Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police quoting reference 26000446913.