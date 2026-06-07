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KNIFE ATTACK Six Masked Attackers Stab Two Teens in Northamptonshire Kings Heath

Six Masked Attackers Stab Two Teens in Northamptonshire Kings Heath

A major police operation is underway in Northamptonshire after six masked men brutally stabbed two teenage boys in Kings Heath on the evening of Friday, June 5. Emergency services, including paramedics and an air ambulance, responded to reports of a violent assault at East Oval around 8:35pm. The victims, aged 17 and 18, suffered serious stab wounds and were rushed to a major trauma hospital. The 18-year-old remains in a serious condition, while another young man aged 20 sustained minor injuries.

Masked Gang Identified

Police confirm five of the attackers wore dark clothing and face coverings, with a sixth dressed in a white T-shirt and shorts. Detectives are actively searching for the six suspects as part of an urgent investigation into the stabbing/" title="Stabbing" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing.

Heroic Local Response

Authorities have praised nearby residents who rushed to assist the bleeding teenagers before paramedics arrived, helping to stabilise the victims at the scene.

Police Appeal For Footage

Officers are urgently appealing for anyone with CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage recorded near East Oval on the night of the attack to come forward. The community’s help is vital to identify those responsible.

Anonymous Tips Encouraged

Members of the public with information can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111 or via their secure online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org. The police also advise calling 101 and quoting incident number 26000319227 for direct reports.

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